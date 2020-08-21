sabato, Agosto 22, 2020
Breaking News

JAPAN’S INBOUND TOURISM BOOM: LESSONS FOR ITS POST-COVID-19 REVIVAL

TUNISIA MONETARY POLICY SINCE THE ARAB SPRING: THE FALL OF THE EXCHANGE…

SOCIO-ECONOMIC SPILLOVERS FROM SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONES: EVIDENCE FROM CAMBODIA

MITIGATING LONG-TERM UNEMPLOYMENT IN EUROPE

CAPITAL FLOW DATA – A GUIDE FOR EMPIRICAL ANALYSIS AND REAL-TIME TRACKING

REGIONALI, SALVINI: IN DUE ANNI IL PD HA PERSO IN 8 REGIONI…

UPDATE: THE UNITED STATES CONTINUES TO LEAD THE GLOBAL RESPONSE TO COVID-19 

CORONAVIRUS: MURA (PD), IN SARDEGNA IL CENTRO-DESTRA Dà I NUMERI

IRAN: JOINT COMMISSION OF THE JCPOA TO MEET IN VIENNA ON 1…

DESIGNATIONS FOR IRANIAN HUMAN RIGHTS OFFENDERS

Agenparl

PORE-SCALE MULTIPLE-CONTACT MISCIBILITY IN A MICROFLUIDIC “ROCK-ON-A-CHIP”

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 21 agosto 2020

Carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery is an interim solution as the world transitions to a cleaner energy future, extending oil production from existing fields whilst also sequestering carbon dioxide. To make this process efficient, the gas and oil need to develop miscibility over a period of time through the exchange of chemical components between the two phases, termed multiple-contact miscibility. Currently, measurements to infer the development of multiple-contact miscibility are limited to macroscopic visualization. We present a “rock-on-a-chip” measurement system that offers several potential measurements for different wetting conditions to infer the onset of multiple-contact miscibility. Here, a two-dimensional microfluidic “rock-on-a-chip” with a stochastic distribution of pillars was created, and an analogue ternary system was used to mimic the real gas and oil multiple contact miscibility process. Experiments were performed in two directions, imbibition and drainage, permitting study of different wetting properties of the host rock. The distinct behavior of trapped non-wetting ganglia during imbibition and the evolution of phase interfaces during drainage were observed and analyzed as the system developed miscibility. We show how these observations can be converted into rapid measurements for identifying the development of miscibility.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/LC/~3/ZS42O30rTdI/D0LC00659A

Post collegati

PORE-SCALE MULTIPLE-CONTACT MISCIBILITY IN A MICROFLUIDIC “ROCK-ON-A-CHIP”

Redazione

AFWERX AUSTIN HUB ATTRACTS VISIT FROM SECAF, CSAF, CMSAF

Redazione

SINGLE DOSE RADIOTHERAPY AS GOOD AS CONVENTIONAL THERAPY FOR MOST WOMEN WITH EARLY BREAST CANCER

Redazione

AIR FORCE TOP LEADERS WITNESS FIRST AGILITY PRIME “FLYING CAR” DEMO

Redazione

SERIES: KYUR, UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN KENTUCKY

Redazione

TENSION HEADACHE ASPIRIN-FREE (ACETAMINOPHEN, CAFFEINE) TABLET, FILM COATED [RITE AID CORPORATION]

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More