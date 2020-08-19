POPULATION STATISTICS, JANUARY–JUNE 2020

(AGENPARL) , STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN), mer 19 agosto 2020 By mid-2020, there were 10 352 390 persons registered in the population in Sweden (of whom 49.7 percent were women and 50.3 percent were men). The population growth in the first six months of the year was 24 801 persons, which was the lowest population increase since 2005. The low population growth is the result of a substantial drop in immigration and a higher number of deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, the number of both births and emigrants fell marginally compared with the first six months of 2019. This led to a halving of both immigration and birth surplus.

Fonte/Source: http://www.scb.se/en/finding-statistics/statistics-by-subject-area/population/population-composition/population-statistics/pong/statistical-news/population-statistics-januaryjune-2020/