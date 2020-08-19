mercoledì, Agosto 19, 2020
Breaking News

ZIMBABWE, SOLIDARIETà ECUMENICA ALLA CHIESA E AL POPOLO

OPERATORI UMANITARI: UOMINI E DONNE DA EMULARE

STANDARD GRADE PETROL PRODUCTION FALLS 32%

2ND UK-PHILIPPINES ECONOMIC DIALOGUE JOINT PRESS STATEMENT

DECRETO-LEGGE CONSULTAZIONI ELETTORALI E REFERENDARIE: AVVIO ESAME IN 1A COMMISSIONE

DECRETO-LEGGE SOSTEGNO E RILANCIO ECONOMIA: AVVIO ESAME IN 5A COMMISSIONE

WORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY COMMEMORATES AID WORKERS – FINLAND GRANTS NEW AID TO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 284 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 545 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 547 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » POPULATION STATISTICS, JANUARY–JUNE 2020

POPULATION STATISTICS, JANUARY–JUNE 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) , STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN), mer 19 agosto 2020 By mid-2020, there were 10 352 390 persons registered in the population in Sweden (of whom 49.7 percent were women and 50.3 percent were men). The population growth in the first six months of the year was 24 801 persons, which was the lowest population increase since 2005. The low population growth is the result of a substantial drop in immigration and a higher number of deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, the number of both births and emigrants fell marginally compared with the first six months of 2019. This led to a halving of both immigration and birth surplus.

Fonte/Source: http://www.scb.se/en/finding-statistics/statistics-by-subject-area/population/population-composition/population-statistics/pong/statistical-news/population-statistics-januaryjune-2020/

Post collegati

POPULATION STATISTICS, JANUARY–JUNE 2020

Redazione

NOTIFICAZIONE PER PUBBLICI PROCLAMI

Redazione

DESIGN OF POLYMER-FREE VITAMIN-A ACETATE/CYCLODEXTRIN NANOFIBROUS WEBS: ANTIOXIDANT AND FAST-DISSOLVING PROPERTY

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): APTIVUS, TIPRANAVIR, HIV INFECTIONS, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 25/10/2005, REVISION: 38, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

MAERSK LIFTS PROFITS OUTLOOK EYEING POST COVID RECOVERY

Redazione

POLITICS WITH MICHELLE GRATTAN: PROFESSOR BARNEY GLOVER ON THE BLEAK YEARS AHEAD FOR HIGHER EDUCATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More