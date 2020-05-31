POPULATION 2019 : 9 ISSUE

(AGENPARL) – MUSCAT (OMAN), dom 31 maggio 2020

The full knowledge of the reality of population and their characteristics is to monitor the output of social and economic policies, which helps to evaluate and develop them, whereas population is one of the important issues for the decision-makers, academics and many community groups that have more intention with the statistics and information.

In this context, the National Center for Statistics and Information issued the Issue 9 of the Population Statistic Bulletin in 2020, which includes Mid-Year data 2019, which includes tables and data concerning the number of registered Omani and expatriate population by sex, nationality and age groups according to the governorate and wilayat, and other relevant data.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ncsi.gov.om/Elibrary/Pages/LibraryContentDetails.aspx?ItemID=IhD5oZnkzv0lFo2R3LNm9A==