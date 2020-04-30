POPULAR INTRODUCTION TO FLEXOGRAPHY COURSE FROM SONOCO INSTITUTE NOW OFFERED ONLINE

(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), gio 30 aprile 2020

CLEMSON — The shift to virtual classes caused by COVID-19 has provided the opportunity for the Sonoco Institute of Packaging Design and Graphics at Clemson University to make available an online version of its introduction to flexography workshop – Intro to Flexo Online.

The online version of the institute’s most popular hands-on workshop provides practical and fundamental knowledge of the flexographic printing process. As an introductory course, it is great for any flexographic role from press operator to sales, management and more.

“We have been working diligently to transition this content online, with hopes that it can provide much-needed, at-home training for companies during this time,” said <a Congdon, assistant director of the Sonoco Institute. “We are very excited about this course, which incorporates years of expertise, and hope it will prove valuable for the industry.”

Intro to Flexo Online includes 11 modules on the flexographic printing process where trainees will engage with STRIPE Online (the web version of STRIPE VR) which is a life-like simulation of the institute’s own pressroom and narrow-web, flexographic press. The browser-based press simulator allows users to explore components of the press and adjust certain key variables for flexographic printing, such as anilox volume and plate impression. The simulator visually demonstrates the effects of these changes in real time, while providing an interactive and unique way of exploring the printing press.

Modules cover an overview of major printing processes, image reproduction, ink and ink delivery, flexographic platemaking, press component identification, density and tone value, evaluating a banded anilox test, measuring color, prepress for flexography, process control and troubleshooting, and current trends in flexography.

Since face-to-face activities were forced to be rescheduled or canceled due to the pandemic, a variety of package printing events at the Sonoco Institute were put on hold. With Intro to Flexo Online, trainees can self-pace their learning with 30 days to complete the course.

“Moving our Intro to Flexo Workshop to an online platform was the next necessary step for the evolution of flexo training,” commented Kenny Tucker, flexographic expert, Sonoco Institute.

The Intro to Flexo Online course is $895. Trainees can receive a special discount while working from home, until Clemson University resumes on-campus events, by using the code “WFH100” at checkout for $100-off.

Visit SonocoInstitute.com/Flexo-Online to learn more and register for the course.

About the Sonoco Institute

The Sonoco Institute of Packaging Design and Graphics uniquely combines the synergies that exist between the Graphic Communications and Packaging Science departments at Clemson University. Founded in 2009, it is the only university program in the country with this one-of-a-kind, multidisciplinary approach to packaging.

