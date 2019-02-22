22 Febbraio 2019
Breaking News

POPCOM continues mandate under NEDA supervision

Gov’t best source for human rights info: envoy

Enhanced photocatalytic properties of TiO2 nanosheets@2D layered Black Phosphorus composites with high…

Leidos to Support Windows 10 within Defence

Fabrication of durable self-repairing superhydrophobic fabrics via a fluorinate-free waterborne biomimetic silicification…

FACT SHEET: Applying for Disaster Assistance After the Alaska Earthquake

CCI Picardie & Hauts-de-France : chambres à part ?

Domicilier son entreprise à la Chambre de Commerce et d’Industrie de l’Oise,…

Intensity-modulated nanoplasmonic interferometric sensor for MMP-9 detection

Customs and Excise Amendment Act 2007

Agenparl English Ambiente Salute Social Network

POPCOM continues mandate under NEDA supervision

by Redazione Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), ven 22 febbraio 2019

TACLOBAN CITY, Feb. 22 (PIA) — “Population program is not only aimed at population control. It is focused mainly on population policies, plans and programs in the pursuit of socio-economic development reforms,” Commission on Population (POPCOM) Undersecretary Juan Antonio Perez III said. 

During the Regional Population Executive Board (RPEB) meeting held recently at the Sal’s Restaurant in this city, POPCOM-related concerns were discussed, particularly the  Executive Order (EO) 71, an Order Renaming the POPCOM as Commission on  Population and Development, and reverting its attachment from the Department of Health (DOH) to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

According to Perez, “Although there is a change in agency’s name, it does not mean that the programs will stop. The implementation of the population programs will continue.”

The POPCOM chief also clarified and reiterated the provision of the said Executive Order.

“With the said order aimed to strengthen the development and implementation by the POPCOM of population-related policies and  programs, there is a need to enhance its coordination with NEDA, considering that NEDA is the authority primarily responsible in formulating continuing, coordinated and fully integrated social and economic policies, plans and programs,” he said.

Perez added that the renaming of the POPCOM is also one way to enlighten us with the view that population and development is based on rights and matters that relate not only to the health of women, but also their rights and the right to the development of countries.

To recall, Presidential Decree No. 79, otherwise known as the Revised Population Act of the Philippines created the Commission on Population under the Office of the President primarily aimed to formulate and adopt coherent, integrated and comprehensive long-term plans, programs and recommendations on population policies geared towards economic and social development.

PD 79 includes undertaking a national program for family planning involving both public and private sectors which respect religious beliefs and values of our citizens. However, the said agency was attached to the Department of Health (DOH) per Executive Order 188, series of 2003.

“President Duterte acknowledged the continuing importance of Presidential Decree 79, as its implementing policies relates to economic and social development. But since the policy is not just a health policy but likewise has a socio-economic implication, talking on the socio-economic agenda of the Philippine Development Plan,” he said adding that reverting its attachment to the NEDA finds it more appropriate.

EO 71, which was signed on December 13, 2018, is also one of the identified strategies under the Philippine Development Plan with the goal to increase the country’s potential economic growth. (LDL/GTT/PIA-8 Leyte)

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1018651

Related posts

Gov’t best source for human rights info: envoy

Redazione Redazione

Enhanced photocatalytic properties of TiO2 nanosheets@2D layered Black Phosphorus composites with high stability under hydro-oxygen environment

Redazione Redazione

Leidos to Support Windows 10 within Defence

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More