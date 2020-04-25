(AGENPARL) – ABBOTSFORD, BC (CANADA), sab 25 aprile 2020

In honour of Earth Day, Faculty of Science communications consultant Carin Bondar created a parody video about climate change, featuring singing by College of Arts student Cambree Lovesey, and cameos by many UFV faculty and students, Dean of Science Lucy Lee, and President Joanne MacLean.

“The art-form of the parody meets the epic challenge of modern times,” says Bondar, who was inspired by a Brady Bunch epidode about change. “I wanted to combine my love of pop-culture and science education in a fun way. We also embedded many ‘Climate-Friendly Easter Eggs’ in the video.”‘

Fonte/Source: https://blogs.ufv.ca/blog/2020/04/pop-culture-meets-climate-change-in-new-ufv-science-video/