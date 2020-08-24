lunedì, Agosto 24, 2020
POO! IS THAT YOU?

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 24 agosto 2020 A stinkingly funny story, featuring a whole range of REAL stinky animals! Lenny the Lemur is on holiday in the Amazon rainforest. He’s just settling down for a nice snooze, when a very yucky smell wafts past… Poo-ie! What or who could it be? Lenny sets off to track down the source of the nasty niff… Along the way, he meets lots of stinky creatures, finding out about the different smells they make and why. Learn about sloths, skunks, stinkbugs and more in the whiff-tastic Poo! Is That You? written by Clare Helen Welsh and illustrated by Nicola O’Byrne. Cleverly interweaving facts throughout, it also contains an information page at the back of the book, with a photo of each animal.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204483700

