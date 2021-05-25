(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 maggio 2021

Food Funct., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1FO00294E, Paper

Juan-juan Yang, Ye-hua Wang, Jiao Yin, Hong Leng, Songdong Shen

Reactive oxygen species (ROS), especially hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), has recently been reported to cause a significant increase in the production and expression of matrix metalloproteinase (MMPs), which are closely correlated…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/BZuc_i_Yc2s/D1FO00294E