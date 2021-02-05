venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
POLYOXOMETALATE-BASED METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS FOR HETEROGENEOUS CATALYSIS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 febbraio 2021

Polyoxometalate-based metal-organic frameworks (POMOFs) as one type of extended structures that simultaneously possessing the virtues of polyoxometalates (POMs) and metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), have been attracting immense attentions not only because of their diverse architectures and charming topologies, but also due to their probable application prospects in the areas of catalysis, sorption and separation, magnetism, proton conduction, lithium ion battery, supercapacitors, electrochemistry, medicine and so on. Especially, the strong acidity, multielectron redox and photoactivity of POMs combine the high surface area and adjustable pore size of MOFs make them as excellent heterogeneous catalysts in various kinds of organic reactions. This short review firstly presents a concise introduction related to POMs, MOFs and POMOFs, followed by the synthetic strategies of POMOFs. Next the structural features and catalysis properties of representative POMOFs have been classified and summarized according to the different catalytic reactions including acid, oxidation, photocatalysis, electrocatalysis and other catalysis. Finally, the challenges, present research situations and prospects on the preparation and catalytic property of POMOFs are discussed.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QI/D0QI01407A

