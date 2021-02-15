lunedì, Febbraio 15, 2021

Agenparl

POLYOXOMETALATE BASED IONIC CRYSTAL: DUAL APPLICATIONS IN SELECTIVE COLORIMETRIC SENSOR FOR HYDRATED ZNCL2 AND ANTIMICROBIAL ACTIVITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

One-pot synthesis of POM-salt ([Himi]4[SiMo12O40] (1)) was achieved by mixing silicomolybdic acid and imidazole in acidic conditions and characterized by FTIR, TGA, SEM, EDX, ICP-OES and XPS. The structure of 1 was confirmed by single crystal X-ray analysis. The matching of simulated PXRD pattern with experimental pattern indicates the phase purity of 1. Interestingly, 1 showed highly selective and sensitive colorimetric detection of hydrated zinc chloride (ZnCl2.2H2O). The addition of ZnCl2.2H2O into 1 in DMSO-H2O mixture shows the formation of blue colour. Further metal ions including other anionic zinc salts did not produce any colour change. The limit of detection was calculated as of 0.15 M. Similarly, solid mixing of ZnCl2.2H2O with 1 can also produce visible blue colour change. On the other hand anhydrous ZnCl2 did not form any color change under same condition. The mechanistic studies indicate that the reduction of Mo6+ to Mo5+ might be responsible for selective colour change. The reversible colour change between colorless and blue colour upon addition of EDTA into 1-ZnCl2.2H2O demonstrate the reusability of 1. Furthermore, microbial activity of 1 was investigated towards a series of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacterial and fungal strains. Effective bactericidal activity of 1 was analyzed against Staphylococcus aureus.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/uonLHz11pzM/D1NJ00138H

Post collegati

SYNTHESIS OF COBALT A2B TRIARYL CORROLE BEARING ALDEHYDE AND AMIDE PYRIDYL GROUPS AND THEIR PERFORMANCE IN ELECTROCATALYTIC HYDROGEN EVOLUTION

Redazione

POLYOXOMETALATE BASED IONIC CRYSTAL: DUAL APPLICATIONS IN SELECTIVE COLORIMETRIC SENSOR FOR HYDRATED ZNCL2 AND ANTIMICROBIAL ACTIVITY

Redazione

CMA CGM LAUNCHES SERVICE TO OAKLAND FROM CHINA

Redazione

ANTWERP AND ZEEBRUGGE PORTS AGREE TO MERGE

Redazione

CAPUCHIN MONKEY GENOME REVEALS CLUES TO ITS LONG LIFE AND LARGE BRAIN

Redazione

MEMBRANE BUILDING BLOCKS PLAY DECISIVE ROLE IN CONTROLLING CELL GROWTH

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More