POLYOXOMETALATE BASED IONIC CRYSTAL: DUAL APPLICATIONS IN SELECTIVE COLORIMETRIC SENSOR FOR HYDRATED ZNCL2 AND ANTIMICROBIAL ACTIVITY

One-pot synthesis of POM-salt ([Himi]4[SiMo12O40] (1)) was achieved by mixing silicomolybdic acid and imidazole in acidic conditions and characterized by FTIR, TGA, SEM, EDX, ICP-OES and XPS. The structure of 1 was confirmed by single crystal X-ray analysis. The matching of simulated PXRD pattern with experimental pattern indicates the phase purity of 1. Interestingly, 1 showed highly selective and sensitive colorimetric detection of hydrated zinc chloride (ZnCl2.2H2O). The addition of ZnCl2.2H2O into 1 in DMSO-H2O mixture shows the formation of blue colour. Further metal ions including other anionic zinc salts did not produce any colour change. The limit of detection was calculated as of 0.15 M. Similarly, solid mixing of ZnCl2.2H2O with 1 can also produce visible blue colour change. On the other hand anhydrous ZnCl2 did not form any color change under same condition. The mechanistic studies indicate that the reduction of Mo6+ to Mo5+ might be responsible for selective colour change. The reversible colour change between colorless and blue colour upon addition of EDTA into 1-ZnCl2.2H2O demonstrate the reusability of 1. Furthermore, microbial activity of 1 was investigated towards a series of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacterial and fungal strains. Effective bactericidal activity of 1 was analyzed against Staphylococcus aureus.