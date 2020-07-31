venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
POLYMORPHISM IN A π STACKED BLATTER RADICAL: STRUCTURES AND MAGNETIC PROPERTIES OF 3-(PHENYL)-1-(PYRID-2-YL)-1,4-DIHYDROBENZO[E][1,2,4]TRIAZIN-4-YL

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 31 luglio 2020

3-(Phenyl)-1-(pyrid-2-yl)-1,4-dihydrobenzo[e][1,2,4]triazin-4-yl (2) demonstrates the first example of polymorphism in the family of Blatter radicals. Two polymorphs, and , have been identified and characterized by single crystal X-ray diffractometry and magnetic susceptibility measurements to investigate their magnetism-structure correlations. Both polymorphs form one-dimensional (1D) π stacks of evenly spaced radicals with distinctly different ππ overlap modes. Within the 1D π stacks, radicals are located at evenly interplanar distances, 3.461 Å for and 3.430 Å for . Magnetic susceptibility studies indicate that both polymorphs exhibit antiferromagnetic interactions inside their 1D π stacks. The magnetic susceptibility data are best interpreted in terms of a regular chain model of antiferromagnetically coupled quantum spins (H=-2JiSi•Si+1) with exchange-interactions of J/kB = –37.2(5) K (–25.9(4) cm–1) for and J/kB = –75(5) K (–52(4) cm–1) for . For polymorph , a crossover on the magnetic susceptibility around 20 K suggests the presence of a phase transition, which might be related to dimerization of the radicals along the chain. DFT calculations support the experimental structure-magnetism results and the antiferromagnetic nature of the local interactions between radicals within the 1D π stacks.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/Q_PI8pgoTZ8/D0CE00789G

