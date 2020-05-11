martedì, Maggio 12, 2020
Breaking News

RAGAZZI IN ITALIA TRAVOLTI DA CRISI ECONOMICA E POVERTà EDUCATIVA

11/05/2020 COVID-19: NEW DATE FOR POLISH ELECTION SHOULD BE DECIDED BY CONSENSUS,…

JOINT STATEMENT ON UNITED STATES-JAPAN STRATEGIC ENERGY PARTNERSHIP: VIRTUAL PRESENTATIONS TO U.S.…

JOINT STATEMENT ON UNITED STATES-JAPAN STRATEGIC ENERGY PARTNERSHIP: VIRTUAL PRESENTATIONS TO U.S.…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1799 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1800 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

EUROPE DAY 2020 IN GUINEA-BISSAU

DIVERSIDADE FUND: SELECTION OF BENEFICIARIES

CORONAVIRUS: IL DOPO PANDEMIA NON SARA’ ALL’INSEGNA DELL’UNITA’, TROPPI INTERESSI IN GIOCO

I TRAFFICI DEGLI ESTREMISTI TRA SOMALIA E KENYA: NON SOLO DROGA E…

Agenparl

POLYMERIZATION TECHNIQUES IN POLYMERIZATION-INDUCED SELF-ASSEMBLY (PISA)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 11 maggio 2020

The development of controlled/“living” polymerization greatly stimulated the prosperity of the fabrication and application of block copolymer nano-objects. Controlled/“living” polymerization was later extended to the scope of polymerization-induced self-assembly (PISA), in which the linearly increase of solvophobic blocks results in systemically variation of the packing parameter and almost ergodic morphology transitions. PISA combines polymerization and self-assembly in a much concentrated solution, which have been demonstrated to be a powerful strategy of fabricating block copolymer nano-objects. Various controlled/“living” polymerization techniques, such as reversible addition−fragmentation chain transfer (RAFT) polymerization, nitroxide-mediated polymerization (NMP), atom transfer radical polymerization (ATRP), “living” anionic polymerization, and ring-opening metathesis polymerization (ROMP), have been used in PISA to date. In this review, we summarize the developments of polymerization techniques in PISA, which complementary enlarge the scope of PISA to a broad range of reaction conditions and monomer families.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/PY/~3/xEpjv-Q1sn8/D0PY00455C

Post collegati

POLYMERIZATION TECHNIQUES IN POLYMERIZATION-INDUCED SELF-ASSEMBLY (PISA)

Redazione

STEREOSELECTIVE CATIONIC POLYMERIZATION OF VINYL ETHERS BY EASILY AND FINELY TUNABLE TITANIUM COMPLEXES PREPARED FROM TARTRATE-DERIVED DIOLS: ISOSPECIFIC POLYMERIZATION AND RECOGNITION OF CHIRAL SIDE CHAINS

Redazione

POLYMERIZATION-INDUCED SELF-ASSEMBLY FOR THE FABRICATION OF POLYMERIC NANO-OBJECTS WITH ENHANCED STRUCTURAL STABILITY BY CROSS-LINKING

Redazione

ROOM TEMPERATURE SYNTHESIS OF BLOCK COPOLYMER NANO-OBJECTS WITH DIFFERENT MORPHOLOGIES VIA ULTRASOUND INITIATED RAFT POLYMERIZATION-INDUCED SELF-ASSEMBLY (SONO-RAFT-PISA)

Redazione

DESIGN OF NEW PHENOTHIAZINE DERIVATIVES AS VISIBLE LIGHT PHOTOINITIATORS.

Redazione

SYNTHESIS OF POLY(DISULFIDE)S WITH NARROW MOLECULAR WEIGHT DISTRIBUTIONS VIA LACTONE RING-OPENING POLYMERIZATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More