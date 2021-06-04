(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 04 giugno 2021
Environ. Sci.: Nano, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1EN00039J, Paper
Van A. Ortega, David Boyle, Jordan W. Hodgkinson, Denina B. D. Simmons, Miodrag Belosevic, James L. Stafford, Greg G. Goss
We examined goldfish immunotoxicological responses to intravenously injected PAA-TiO2 NPs by determining organ accumulation, depuration, tissue damage, and immune responsiveness in the kidneys, spleen, and isolated primary kidney neutrophils.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
