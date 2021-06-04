(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 04 giugno 2021

Environ. Sci.: Nano, 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1EN00039J, Paper

Van A. Ortega, David Boyle, Jordan W. Hodgkinson, Denina B. D. Simmons, Miodrag Belosevic, James L. Stafford, Greg G. Goss

We examined goldfish immunotoxicological responses to intravenously injected PAA-TiO 2 NPs by determining organ accumulation, depuration, tissue damage, and immune responsiveness in the kidneys, spleen, and isolated primary kidney neutrophils.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/EN/D1EN00039J