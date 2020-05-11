martedì, Maggio 12, 2020
POLYCYCLIC AROMATIC HYDROCARBON DIRADICAL WITH PH-RESPONSIVE MAGNETIC PROPERTIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 11 maggio 2020

By integrating azulene with a quinoidal moiety, a novel non-alternant polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon molecule BCHF1 exhibiting manifold zwitterionic, quinoidal and diradical behaviors is designed and synthesized. Its zwitterionic feature is evidenced by the changes shown by the 1H-NMR and absorption spectra when the molecule undergoes reversible protona-tion and deprotonation reactions at varied pH. The diradical facet, conferred by a small singlet-triplet energy gap (ΔES-T), is characterized with a paramagnetic resonance signal detected by the EPR spectroscopy at room temperature. As the diradi-cal property is eradicated in the protonated form, BCHF1+H+, a pH-controlled reversible magnetism switching behavior is illustrated by monitoring the on and off cycles of EPR signal upon successively adding base and acid to a solution or expos-ing the thin film of BCHF1+H+ to base vapor followed by acid vapor.

