POLYCYCLIC AROMATIC HYDROCARBON DIRADICAL WITH PH-RESPONSIVE MAGNETIC PROPERTIES

By integrating azulene with a quinoidal moiety, a novel non-alternant polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon molecule BCHF1 exhibiting manifold zwitterionic, quinoidal and diradical behaviors is designed and synthesized. Its zwitterionic feature is evidenced by the changes shown by the 1 H-NMR and absorption spectra when the molecule undergoes reversible protona-tion and deprotonation reactions at varied pH. The diradical facet, conferred by a small singlet-triplet energy gap (ΔE S-T ), is characterized with a paramagnetic resonance signal detected by the EPR spectroscopy at room temperature. As the diradi-cal property is eradicated in the protonated form, BCHF1+H + , a pH-controlled reversible magnetism switching behavior is illustrated by monitoring the on and off cycles of EPR signal upon successively adding base and acid to a solution or expos-ing the thin film of BCHF1+H + to base vapor followed by acid vapor.