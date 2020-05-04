POLY(3,4-PROPYLENEDIOXYTHIOPHENE)/CARBON MICRO-SPHERES-BISMUTH NANOFLAKES COMPOSITE AND MULTIFUNCTIONAL CO-DOPED GRAPHENE FOR A BENCHMARK PHOTO-SUPERCAPACITOR

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 04 maggio 2020
Nanoscale Adv., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00103A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Aparajita Das, Manoranjan Ojha, Palyam Subramanyam, Melepurath Deepa
Efficient storage of sunlight in the form of charge is accomplished by designing and implementing a photo-supercapacitor (PSC) with a novel, cost-effective architecture. Sulfur (S)- and nitrogen (N)- doped graphene…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
