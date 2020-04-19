lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: ECONOMIA? BCE ACQUISTI BTP ITALIANI, NON MI FIDO Né DI…

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: SERVONO TITOLI COMUNI UE

GUIDANCE: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 19 APRIL 2020

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: LITIGA E INSULTA MA COSA ASPETTA IL GOVERNO AD ALLONTANARE…

SCUOLA, SALVINI: BENE LEZIONI SULLA RAI, FINALMENTE CI HANNO ASCOLTATO

THE EU’S CORONA MARATHON: MOVING ON ALL TRACKS

FRANCESCO: RICOSTRUIAMO IL MONDO SENZA LASCIARE NESSUNO INDIETRO

DAL PAPA L’AUGURIO ALLE CHIESE D’ORIENTE PER LA PASQUA

POLITICA, CONTE: NO A GOVERNI TECNICI, DRAGHI PERSONA AUTOREVOLE

GIORNATA BAMBINI VITTIME DI ABUSI. METER: PEDOFILIA ONLINE IN AUMENTO

Agenparl

POLLY DRUMMOND YARD WASTE SITE CLOSED FOR THE DAY SUNDAY FOR CAPACITY AND TRAFFIC

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), dom 19 aprile 2020

NEWS FEED


Polly Drummond yard waste site closed for the day Sunday for capacity and traffic
Date Posted: April 19, 2020

Coronavirus Website for press releases
DHSS Announces Three More Deaths Involving Residents or Patients at Its 24/7 Facilities
Date Posted: April 19, 2020


MEDIA ADVISORY: Public Health Makes Changes to Daily COVID-19 Reporting Format
Date Posted: April 19, 2020


COVID-19 Update April 18, 2020: Public Health Announces 215 Additional Positive Cases; 6 New Deaths
Date Posted: April 18, 2020


COVID-19 Update April 17, 2020: Public Health Announces 9 More Deaths, 248 New Positive Cases
Date Posted: April 17, 2020

farmer in field with clipboard writing
Delaware extends 2020 produce grower registration due to COVID-19
Date Posted: April 17, 2020


Delaware Department of Labor Releases Guidelines on 13 Week Extension of Unemployment Benefits
Date Posted: April 17, 2020


DHSS Seeks Comment on State Plan on Aging at Two Public Hearings This Month
Date Posted: April 17, 2020


DHSS Announces First Coronavirus-Related Death of Resident from 24/7 Facilities
Date Posted: April 16, 2020


COVID-19 Update for April 16, 2020: DPH Announces 61 Additional Positive Cases; 6 New Deaths; 24 Additional Recovered
Date Posted: April 16, 2020

COVID-19 impacy on the black community in Delaware.
COVID-19 and the Black Community in Delaware
Date Posted: April 16, 2020


April 17, 1:45pm Live COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: April 16, 2020

A small greenhouse was destroyed in the storm by a fallen tree. DNREC photo.
St. Jones Reserve trail in Dover temporarily closed due to storm damage
Date Posted: April 16, 2020


DOL Releases Guidance for Independent Contractors and Self-employed Seeking Unemployment Through the CARES Act
Date Posted: April 16, 2020


Delaware celebrates 50th anniversary of Earth Day
Date Posted: April 16, 2020


CORRECTED: COVID-19 Update April 15, 2020: Public Health Announces 88 New Positive Cases, 3 More Deaths
Date Posted: April 15, 2020


DHSS Livestream – Message to the Hispanic Community
Date Posted: April 15, 2020


Governor Carney Requires Stricter Measures in Long-Term Care Facilities to Fight COVID-19
Date Posted: April 15, 2020


COVID-19 Update April 14, 2020: Public Health Announces 165 Additional Positive Cases, 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: April 14, 2020


DSHA Announces $9 Million in Funding Available for Downtown Development District Project Rebates
Date Posted: April 14, 2020


COVID-19 and Global Markets: Free Webinars from Export Delaware
Date Posted: April 14, 2020


Delaware Libraries Shared Virtual Library Event Calendar
Date Posted: April 14, 2020


April 14, 1:45pm Live COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: April 14, 2020


Public Health Announces 136 Additional Positive Cases; 6 New Deaths
Date Posted: April 13, 2020

Picture of the Seal of the Attorney General of the State of Delaware
Attorney General Jennings Announces New Director of Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust
Date Posted: April 13, 2020


Governor Carney and Five Governors Announce Multi-State Council to Get People Back to Work and Restore the Economy
Date Posted: April 13, 2020


COVID-19 Update April 12, 2020: Public Health Announces 146 More Positive Cases; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: April 12, 2020


COVID-19 Update April 11, 2020: DPH Announces 153 Additional Positive Cases, 1 New Death
Date Posted: April 11, 2020


Governor Carney Urges Delawareans with Health Care, Child Care Experience to Assist in COVID-19 Response
Date Posted: April 11, 2020


CORRECTED: Public Health Announces 117 Additional Positive Cases; 9 New Deaths
Date Posted: April 10, 2020


Governor Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency; Partners with Nextdoor on Neighborhood Outreach
Date Posted: April 10, 2020

April 9, 2020 update
COVID-19 Update April 9, 2020: Public Health Announces 93 New Positive Cases, 4 More Deaths
Date Posted: April 9, 2020


State Continues to Process Taxes And Fees
Date Posted: April 9, 2020


DNREC to limit number of people allowed in state parks and wildlife areas, which may close for periods
Date Posted: April 9, 2020

Coronavirus Website for press releases
COVID-19 Update April 8, 2020: Public Health Announces 188 Additional Positive Cases; 3 New Deaths 
Date Posted: April 8, 2020


DHSS Announces Positive Cases Involving Patients and Staff at Delaware Psychiatric CenterDPC
Date Posted: April 8, 2020


Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) Issues Guidance Around Masks
Date Posted: April 8, 2020


Attorney General Jennings Warns of Scams Related to Stimulus Checks
Date Posted: April 8, 2020

Grand Opera House
The National Endowment for the Arts Announces CARES Act Funding Guidelines
Date Posted: April 8, 2020


April 9, 1:45pm Live COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: April 8, 2020

Coronavirus Website for press releases
COVID-19 Update April 7, 2020: Public Health Updates Positive Cases, Recoveries; Announces Additional Death
Date Posted: April 7, 2020


Additional Alternate Care Site Announced
Date Posted: April 7, 2020

Empty Highway
Consumer-Friendly Auto Insurer Actions Will Give Residents More Than $1.5 Million
Date Posted: April 7, 2020

Coronavirus Website for press releases
COVID-19 Update April 6, 2020: Public Health Announces 110 New Positive Cases; 1 Additional Death
Date Posted: April 6, 2020


Governor Carney Issues Updated State of Emergency; Bans Short-Term Rentals
Date Posted: April 6, 2020


Alternate Care Sites Announced
Date Posted: April 6, 2020


April 7, 1:00pm Live COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: April 6, 2020

Picture of the State of Delaware Attorney General Seal
AG Jennings Urges Delawareans to Follow Governor’s Emergency Orders, Keep Themselves and Law Enforcement Safe
Date Posted: April 6, 2020


Due to Widespread Community Transmission of COVID-19, DHSS Ending All Walk-in Access to Public Offices
Date Posted: April 5, 2020


COVID-19 Update April 5, 2020: Public Health Announces 80 Additional Positive Cases; 6 New Hospitalizations
Date Posted: April 5, 2020


April 4, 2020, COVID-19 UPDATE: 143 More Positive Cases, No New Deaths
Date Posted: April 4, 2020


April 3, 2020: Public Health Updates Deaths, Positive Cases and Recoveries from COVID-19 in Delaware
Date Posted: April 3, 2020


DNREC provides virtual environmental and educational content
Date Posted: April 3, 2020


April 3, 1:00pm Live COVID-19 update
Date Posted: April 3, 2020


Delaware Public Health Announces 1 Additional Death, 25 Additional Positive Cases
Date Posted: April 2, 2020


Delaware Correctional Officers and Inmates Contribute to Delaware’s COVID-19 Response
Date Posted: April 2, 2020


DNREC Closes Park and Wildlife Area Amenities; Limits Outdoor Recreation Activities at Beaches
Date Posted: April 2, 2020


Governor Carney Urges Delawareans, Businesses, Nonprofits to Support COVID-19 Response
Date Posted: April 2, 2020


SNAP de Delaware va a emitir beneficios de emergencia que estarán disponible empezando el 1 de abril
Date Posted: April 1, 2020


Governor Carney Restricts Gatherings, Requires Businesses to Strictly Comply with Social Distancing
Date Posted: April 1, 2020

Coronavirus Website for press releases
COVID-19 Update April 1, 2020: Public Health Announces 1 Additional Death, 49 Additional Positive Cases
Date Posted: April 1, 2020


Delaware turkey hunting season will open this month with self-serve turkey harvest registration at check stations
Date Posted: April 1, 2020


DART Institutes Additional Safety Measures
Date Posted: April 1, 2020


April 1, 9:30 a.m. Live Event: Focusing on Issues Affecting Seniors
Date Posted: April 1, 2020

Headline for March 31 update
COVID-19 in Delaware: Public Health announces 3 Additional Deaths, 55 More Positive Cases in Delaware
Date Posted: March 31, 2020

Coronavirus Website for press releases
Latest emergency order limits recreation options for out-of-state visitors; allows restricted surf fishing
Date Posted: March 31, 2020


State Treasurer Colleen Davis Named to Market Transparency Advisory Group
Date Posted: March 31, 2020


Governor Carney Signs Order to Designate Emergency Child Care Sites for Essential Personnel
Date Posted: March 30, 2020

Coronavirus Website for press releases
COVID-19 UPDATE MARCH 30, 2020: 1 Additional Death, 32 Additional Positive Cases in Delaware
Date Posted: March 30, 2020


Changes in upcoming School Board and Municipal Elections
Date Posted: March 30, 2020


Delaware’s SNAP Program to Issue Emergency Benefits Available Starting April 1
Date Posted: March 30, 2020


Presidential Primary changed to June 2, 2020
Date Posted: March 30, 2020


DRAFT Strategies for State Policies and Spending released for public review
Date Posted: March 30, 2020


Governor Carney Orders Out-of-State Travelers to Immediately Self-Quarantine for 14 Days
Date Posted: March 29, 2020

COVID-19 Update
Public Health Announces 1 Additional Death, 18 Additional Positive Cases in Delaware
Date Posted: March 29, 2020

Public Health Announces 3 Additional Deaths, 49 Additional Positive Cases in Delaware
COVID-19 Update March 28, 2020: Public Health Announces 3 Additional Deaths, 49 Additional Positive Cases in Delaware
Date Posted: March 28, 2020

Coronavirus Website for press releases
DHSS Announces Multiple Coronavirus Cases at a Second Care Facility in Delaware
Date Posted: March 28, 2020

Coronavirus Website for press releases
COVID-19 Update March 27, 2020: Public Health Announces 22 Additional Positive Cases
Date Posted: March 27, 2020


Enjoy trout season while maintaining a safe distance from other anglers and fishing less-crowded areas
Date Posted: March 27, 2020


11:00 A.M. Virtual Q & A
Date Posted: March 27, 2020


DNREC hosts its first virtual public hearing
Date Posted: March 27, 2020

CDC Test Kit
DHSS Announces First Long-Term Care Facility Coronavirus-Related Death; More Cases Confirmed in Newark Nursing Home
Date Posted: March 26, 2020

Coronavirus Website for press releases
COVID-19 Update for March 26, 2020: DPH Announces 24 Additional Positive Cases
Date Posted: March 26, 2020


Governor Carney and DSHA Announce Housing Assistance Program
Date Posted: March 26, 2020

Coronavirus Website for press releases
Public Health Announces First Coronavirus-Related Death of Delaware Resident
Date Posted: March 26, 2020


Governor Carney Expands Hospitality Emergency Loan Program (H.E.L.P.)
Date Posted: March 26, 2020

Coronavirus Website for press releases
COVID-19 Update for March 25, 2020: Public Health Announces 15 Additional Positive Cases
Date Posted: March 25, 2020


OHS Child Passenger Safety Fitting Stations Closed Statewide
Date Posted: March 25, 2020


Governor Carney Announces Request for Assistance from Vendors
Date Posted: March 25, 2020


AG Jennings, 32 other AGs warn e-commerce giants: online marketplaces aren’t exempt from price gouging laws
Date Posted: March 25, 2020


Public Health Announces Changes to In-Person Services During COVID-19
Date Posted: March 25, 2020


Governor Carney Shares Frequently Asked Questions on Essential Businesses
Date Posted: March 24, 2020

Coronavirus Website for press releases
COVID-19 Update for March 24, 2020: DPH Announces 17 Additional Positive Cases
Date Posted: March 24, 2020

DNREC Logo
DNREC Updates: Ommelanden shooting range by appointment only; Brandywine Zoo, Go Ape course to remain closed
Date Posted: March 24, 2020

Picture of the Insurance Commissioner's State Seal
Commissioner Navarro Statement on Sixth Modification to State of Emergency
Date Posted: March 24, 2020

Picture of Voting Date and I voted stickers
Governor Carney Moves Presidential Primary Date to June 2
Date Posted: March 24, 2020


Get Outside, But Protect Yourself
Date Posted: March 24, 2020


Delaware Extends Personal Income Tax Return Filing Deadline to July 15, 2020
Date Posted: March 23, 2020

Coronavirus Website for press releases
COVID-19 Update for March 23, 2020: Public Health Announces 31 Additional Positive Cases
Date Posted: March 23, 2020


Governor Carney Closes Delaware Schools Through May 15
Date Posted: March 23, 2020

Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2020/04/19/polly-drummond-yard-waste-site-closed-for-the-day-sunday-for-capacity-and-traffic/

Post collegati

POLLY DRUMMOND YARD WASTE SITE CLOSED FOR THE DAY SUNDAY FOR CAPACITY AND TRAFFIC

Redazione

QUEENSLAND COVID-19 – SUNDAY, APRIL 19 – READY FOR SCHOOL

Redazione

ASIA-PACIFIC BUNKER VOLUMES UNAFFECTED BY COVID-19 BUT BLEAK DEMAND BECKONS

Redazione

COVID-19 MONITORING COMMITTEE HIGHLIGHTS OUTCOMES OF MASS TESTING

Redazione

SHELTER IN PLACE REGULATIONS FOR PERMITTED BUSINESSES

Redazione

STATEWIDE ANTIBODY TESTING SURVEY BEGINS TOMORROW

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More