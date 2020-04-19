(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), dom 19 aprile 2020
NEWS FEED
Polly Drummond yard waste site closed for the day Sunday for capacity and traffic
Date Posted: April 19, 2020
DHSS Announces Three More Deaths Involving Residents or Patients at Its 24/7 Facilities
Date Posted: April 19, 2020
MEDIA ADVISORY: Public Health Makes Changes to Daily COVID-19 Reporting Format
Date Posted: April 19, 2020
COVID-19 Update April 18, 2020: Public Health Announces 215 Additional Positive Cases; 6 New Deaths
Date Posted: April 18, 2020
COVID-19 Update April 17, 2020: Public Health Announces 9 More Deaths, 248 New Positive Cases
Date Posted: April 17, 2020
Delaware extends 2020 produce grower registration due to COVID-19
Date Posted: April 17, 2020
Delaware Department of Labor Releases Guidelines on 13 Week Extension of Unemployment Benefits
Date Posted: April 17, 2020
DHSS Seeks Comment on State Plan on Aging at Two Public Hearings This Month
Date Posted: April 17, 2020
DHSS Announces First Coronavirus-Related Death of Resident from 24/7 Facilities
Date Posted: April 16, 2020
COVID-19 Update for April 16, 2020: DPH Announces 61 Additional Positive Cases; 6 New Deaths; 24 Additional Recovered
Date Posted: April 16, 2020
COVID-19 and the Black Community in Delaware
Date Posted: April 16, 2020
April 17, 1:45pm Live COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: April 16, 2020
St. Jones Reserve trail in Dover temporarily closed due to storm damage
Date Posted: April 16, 2020
DOL Releases Guidance for Independent Contractors and Self-employed Seeking Unemployment Through the CARES Act
Date Posted: April 16, 2020
Delaware celebrates 50th anniversary of Earth Day
Date Posted: April 16, 2020
CORRECTED: COVID-19 Update April 15, 2020: Public Health Announces 88 New Positive Cases, 3 More Deaths
Date Posted: April 15, 2020
DHSS Livestream – Message to the Hispanic Community
Date Posted: April 15, 2020
Governor Carney Requires Stricter Measures in Long-Term Care Facilities to Fight COVID-19
Date Posted: April 15, 2020
COVID-19 Update April 14, 2020: Public Health Announces 165 Additional Positive Cases, 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: April 14, 2020
DSHA Announces $9 Million in Funding Available for Downtown Development District Project Rebates
Date Posted: April 14, 2020
COVID-19 and Global Markets: Free Webinars from Export Delaware
Date Posted: April 14, 2020
Delaware Libraries Shared Virtual Library Event Calendar
Date Posted: April 14, 2020
April 14, 1:45pm Live COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: April 14, 2020
Public Health Announces 136 Additional Positive Cases; 6 New Deaths
Date Posted: April 13, 2020
Attorney General Jennings Announces New Director of Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust
Date Posted: April 13, 2020
Governor Carney and Five Governors Announce Multi-State Council to Get People Back to Work and Restore the Economy
Date Posted: April 13, 2020
COVID-19 Update April 12, 2020: Public Health Announces 146 More Positive Cases; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: April 12, 2020
COVID-19 Update April 11, 2020: DPH Announces 153 Additional Positive Cases, 1 New Death
Date Posted: April 11, 2020
Governor Carney Urges Delawareans with Health Care, Child Care Experience to Assist in COVID-19 Response
Date Posted: April 11, 2020
CORRECTED: Public Health Announces 117 Additional Positive Cases; 9 New Deaths
Date Posted: April 10, 2020
Governor Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency; Partners with Nextdoor on Neighborhood Outreach
Date Posted: April 10, 2020
COVID-19 Update April 9, 2020: Public Health Announces 93 New Positive Cases, 4 More Deaths
Date Posted: April 9, 2020
State Continues to Process Taxes And Fees
Date Posted: April 9, 2020
DNREC to limit number of people allowed in state parks and wildlife areas, which may close for periods
Date Posted: April 9, 2020
COVID-19 Update April 8, 2020: Public Health Announces 188 Additional Positive Cases; 3 New Deaths
Date Posted: April 8, 2020
DHSS Announces Positive Cases Involving Patients and Staff at Delaware Psychiatric CenterDPC
Date Posted: April 8, 2020
Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) Issues Guidance Around Masks
Date Posted: April 8, 2020
Attorney General Jennings Warns of Scams Related to Stimulus Checks
Date Posted: April 8, 2020
The National Endowment for the Arts Announces CARES Act Funding Guidelines
Date Posted: April 8, 2020
April 9, 1:45pm Live COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: April 8, 2020
COVID-19 Update April 7, 2020: Public Health Updates Positive Cases, Recoveries; Announces Additional Death
Date Posted: April 7, 2020
Additional Alternate Care Site Announced
Date Posted: April 7, 2020
Consumer-Friendly Auto Insurer Actions Will Give Residents More Than $1.5 Million
Date Posted: April 7, 2020
COVID-19 Update April 6, 2020: Public Health Announces 110 New Positive Cases; 1 Additional Death
Date Posted: April 6, 2020
Governor Carney Issues Updated State of Emergency; Bans Short-Term Rentals
Date Posted: April 6, 2020
Alternate Care Sites Announced
Date Posted: April 6, 2020
April 7, 1:00pm Live COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: April 6, 2020
AG Jennings Urges Delawareans to Follow Governor’s Emergency Orders, Keep Themselves and Law Enforcement Safe
Date Posted: April 6, 2020
Due to Widespread Community Transmission of COVID-19, DHSS Ending All Walk-in Access to Public Offices
Date Posted: April 5, 2020
COVID-19 Update April 5, 2020: Public Health Announces 80 Additional Positive Cases; 6 New Hospitalizations
Date Posted: April 5, 2020
April 4, 2020, COVID-19 UPDATE: 143 More Positive Cases, No New Deaths
Date Posted: April 4, 2020
April 3, 2020: Public Health Updates Deaths, Positive Cases and Recoveries from COVID-19 in Delaware
Date Posted: April 3, 2020
DNREC provides virtual environmental and educational content
Date Posted: April 3, 2020
April 3, 1:00pm Live COVID-19 update
Date Posted: April 3, 2020
Delaware Public Health Announces 1 Additional Death, 25 Additional Positive Cases
Date Posted: April 2, 2020
Delaware Correctional Officers and Inmates Contribute to Delaware’s COVID-19 Response
Date Posted: April 2, 2020
DNREC Closes Park and Wildlife Area Amenities; Limits Outdoor Recreation Activities at Beaches
Date Posted: April 2, 2020
Governor Carney Urges Delawareans, Businesses, Nonprofits to Support COVID-19 Response
Date Posted: April 2, 2020
SNAP de Delaware va a emitir beneficios de emergencia que estarán disponible empezando el 1 de abril
Date Posted: April 1, 2020
Governor Carney Restricts Gatherings, Requires Businesses to Strictly Comply with Social Distancing
Date Posted: April 1, 2020
COVID-19 Update April 1, 2020: Public Health Announces 1 Additional Death, 49 Additional Positive Cases
Date Posted: April 1, 2020
Delaware turkey hunting season will open this month with self-serve turkey harvest registration at check stations
Date Posted: April 1, 2020
DART Institutes Additional Safety Measures
Date Posted: April 1, 2020
April 1, 9:30 a.m. Live Event: Focusing on Issues Affecting Seniors
Date Posted: April 1, 2020
COVID-19 in Delaware: Public Health announces 3 Additional Deaths, 55 More Positive Cases in Delaware
Date Posted: March 31, 2020
Latest emergency order limits recreation options for out-of-state visitors; allows restricted surf fishing
Date Posted: March 31, 2020
State Treasurer Colleen Davis Named to Market Transparency Advisory Group
Date Posted: March 31, 2020
Governor Carney Signs Order to Designate Emergency Child Care Sites for Essential Personnel
Date Posted: March 30, 2020
COVID-19 UPDATE MARCH 30, 2020: 1 Additional Death, 32 Additional Positive Cases in Delaware
Date Posted: March 30, 2020
Changes in upcoming School Board and Municipal Elections
Date Posted: March 30, 2020
Delaware’s SNAP Program to Issue Emergency Benefits Available Starting April 1
Date Posted: March 30, 2020
Presidential Primary changed to June 2, 2020
Date Posted: March 30, 2020
DRAFT Strategies for State Policies and Spending released for public review
Date Posted: March 30, 2020
Governor Carney Orders Out-of-State Travelers to Immediately Self-Quarantine for 14 Days
Date Posted: March 29, 2020
Public Health Announces 1 Additional Death, 18 Additional Positive Cases in Delaware
Date Posted: March 29, 2020
COVID-19 Update March 28, 2020: Public Health Announces 3 Additional Deaths, 49 Additional Positive Cases in Delaware
Date Posted: March 28, 2020
DHSS Announces Multiple Coronavirus Cases at a Second Care Facility in Delaware
Date Posted: March 28, 2020
COVID-19 Update March 27, 2020: Public Health Announces 22 Additional Positive Cases
Date Posted: March 27, 2020
Enjoy trout season while maintaining a safe distance from other anglers and fishing less-crowded areas
Date Posted: March 27, 2020
11:00 A.M. Virtual Q & A
Date Posted: March 27, 2020
DNREC hosts its first virtual public hearing
Date Posted: March 27, 2020
DHSS Announces First Long-Term Care Facility Coronavirus-Related Death; More Cases Confirmed in Newark Nursing Home
Date Posted: March 26, 2020
COVID-19 Update for March 26, 2020: DPH Announces 24 Additional Positive Cases
Date Posted: March 26, 2020
Governor Carney and DSHA Announce Housing Assistance Program
Date Posted: March 26, 2020
Public Health Announces First Coronavirus-Related Death of Delaware Resident
Date Posted: March 26, 2020
Governor Carney Expands Hospitality Emergency Loan Program (H.E.L.P.)
Date Posted: March 26, 2020
COVID-19 Update for March 25, 2020: Public Health Announces 15 Additional Positive Cases
Date Posted: March 25, 2020
OHS Child Passenger Safety Fitting Stations Closed Statewide
Date Posted: March 25, 2020
Governor Carney Announces Request for Assistance from Vendors
Date Posted: March 25, 2020
AG Jennings, 32 other AGs warn e-commerce giants: online marketplaces aren’t exempt from price gouging laws
Date Posted: March 25, 2020
Public Health Announces Changes to In-Person Services During COVID-19
Date Posted: March 25, 2020
Governor Carney Shares Frequently Asked Questions on Essential Businesses
Date Posted: March 24, 2020
COVID-19 Update for March 24, 2020: DPH Announces 17 Additional Positive Cases
Date Posted: March 24, 2020
DNREC Updates: Ommelanden shooting range by appointment only; Brandywine Zoo, Go Ape course to remain closed
Date Posted: March 24, 2020
Commissioner Navarro Statement on Sixth Modification to State of Emergency
Date Posted: March 24, 2020
Governor Carney Moves Presidential Primary Date to June 2
Date Posted: March 24, 2020
Get Outside, But Protect Yourself
Date Posted: March 24, 2020
Delaware Extends Personal Income Tax Return Filing Deadline to July 15, 2020
Date Posted: March 23, 2020
COVID-19 Update for March 23, 2020: Public Health Announces 31 Additional Positive Cases
Date Posted: March 23, 2020
Governor Carney Closes Delaware Schools Through May 15
Date Posted: March 23, 2020
Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2020/04/19/polly-drummond-yard-waste-site-closed-for-the-day-sunday-for-capacity-and-traffic/