POLIZIA DI STATO – COMUNICATO STAMPA E FOTO JOINT PARLIAMENTARY SCRUTINY GROUP ON EUROPOL (JPSG)

Joint Parliamentary Scrutinity Group

on the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) – 8th meeting

The impact of COVID-19 in the EU’s internal security

The role of police cooperation

Hònourable Members of the JPSG,

First of all, let me thank the Co-Chairs for inviting me to this prestìgious meeting.

I would like to start with a general remark: at a moment of global crisis, each important challenge requires a global allìance. I am thinking of climate, health, security.

Following this logic, the Italian law enforcement have tried to build a common strategy both at national and at international level.

To wait without acting would have been an error!

I am mentioning the national context at the outset, just because Italy has been the first country in Europe to face the pandemic.

Our model, developed by the Italian law enforcement, could constitute a good practice in a crisis situation.

I’ll try to summarise the key points very briefly. The spread of the virus has an impact on police forces in many respects; I will only focus on the most important aspects:

– resìlience: police officers are there to protect legality, but are also victims of the virus. Resilience is not just an emotional challenge, but it is organization, methodology and procedures to be observed. We need information and training in order to be able to continue to protect citizens’ lives and safety;

– organisational models: only the adoption of flexible models can guarantee the efficiency and continùity of public service. Organisational and sànitary rules must be adopted strictly and swiftly.

– identification of vulnerabilities in the econòmic and social fabric: a risk analysis is needed to prevent the infiltration of organised crime into the legal ecònomy.

Despite the immèdiate drop in crime rates during the lockdown, we have never lowered our guard; rather, we have raised the level of attention even further. As young Amanda Gorman said, “we’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace”.

Based on these considerations, we have taken the necessary mànagement and organisàtional measures concerning health and we have shared them with colleagues from other countries, both at bilateral and multilateral level, with a view to seeking the best policy possible.

This strategy has rewàrded us; indeed, the infection rate in the Italian polìce forces has been lower than, or equal to, the infection rate in the Italian population, although polìcing is among the professions most at risk of infection.

Regarding criminal analysis, we have immèdiately established a single inter-agency hub, the Mònitoring and Analysis body, for the mònitoring and contìnued analysis of present and potential risks.

The Minister of the Intèrior has entrusted me to chair this body and we work with all national police forces, the Judìciary, commerce and ìndustry trade associations, the banking world and the Italian Financial Information Unit.

In this way, we can provide political decision-makers with a risk analysis that points out potential future problems and vulnerabìlities, so that the Gòvernment can do what needs to be done quickly and well.

It is a working method used in Italy for a number of joint law enforcement services to ensùre ùnified action, dialogue and saving of resources.

For instance, international polìce cooperation, for which my Dirèctorate represènts all Italian polìce forces. Therefore, all information flows pass through our single point of contact that handles all messages concerning transnational crime and the search for fugitives.

Another example is database mànagement, where we have implemented the full interoperabìlity of all information systems.

Using their devices, police officers can directly search all national and international databases that are fully interòperable. With just one query, they can gain àccess to a whole wealth of information.

Thus, the monthly rate of queries has gone up from 3,000 in 2015 to 40 million today, with an exponential increase in the number of hits: with respect to red notices only, arrests of internàtionally wanted persons have increased by over 70% in two years.

Returning to the mònitoring and analysis body, it would have been anachronìstic to stop at national borders.

Therefore, we proposed to Catherine De Bolle, who agreed with enthùsiasm providing còntent, the idea of setting up at Europol a Working Group on COVID-19, because what was happening in some countries could have been a symptom of what was going to happen soon also in other contexts.

At a time of great uncèrtainty, we need as much information as possible to reduce the threat from crime.

Our goal has been to outline potential scenarios in order to intervene before they become real threats.

Catherine De Bolle and I have created a working group comprised of 9 European countries plus Interpol, which has held 3 meetings so far, including an in-person meeting in Italy last September.

Our discussions have focused on stratègic topics with a strong operational value, which have also provided a contribution to the new EU Policy Cycle: we speak about Covid economy, dark money, cybercrime, protection of vulnerable victims, hate crime.

In partìcular, our focus has been the relation between the virus and the Mafias that have long abàndoned their traditional criminal methods.

No longer only intimidation and violence but, above all, corruption and the infiltration of the legìtimate ecònomy through sophisticated financial transactions. Financial markets are more convenient for their multi-million criminal business.

And we must never forget what Nathan Rothschild said: “Buy when there is blood in the streets”

Europol has produced a number of stratègic reports on the impact of the pandemic, also taking into account the findings of the analysis carried out by the Italian Mònitoring body.

Among other things, the innovative aspect of these reports is a stronger operational approach.

As a result, with regard to terrorism and organized crime, these reports have had a major impact on the European Commission Communications in the second half of 2020 and on the activity of the EU Council.

The challenge we are facing together is to arrive to a census of operations, arrests, seizures and confiscations with còmparable data from the various countries. Our aim is to have a homogènous basis for analysis and to devèlop prevention and enforcement strategies in the time of COVID-19.

In addition, I think it is appròpriate to say here that Italy is closely following the work on the review of the Europol Regulation and on the implementation of the Europol Strategy 2020+.

A new season of international cooperation is about to start and Europol is working for a safer Europe offering a wider range of operational tools through a new legal basis.

Among the ongoing actions strongly supported by Italy, Europol is investing in Innovation Technology and in operational activities, also with an increasing use of joint operational teams.

In conclusion, in my capacity as spòkesperson of the Italian law enforcement and co-chair of the COVID-19 working group, I want to reassùre you that we are working with ùtmost dedication, mindful of our duty to act according to the ethics of responsibility.

We are well aware of the serious threats facing us, and the topics on the agenda of our fòrthcoming meeting on 12 February focus on our most precious assets:

– health, with the risk of organised crime infiltration into vaccine distribution;

– the future of younger generations: the pandemic has completely changed their lives and our attention is on children as both victims and offenders.

We live our present, knowing that there cannot be security without sharing knowledge and information.

This challenge can only be met by working together through multilateral cooperation.

Europol is our common house to make Europe and our countries safer places.

Thank you.

