(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mer 24 febbraio 2021 Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 6 – 8pm

Politics in the pub

Politics in the Pub returns with a thought-provoking discussion about the way forward. Hear what was done as a part of the indigenous response to the pandemic and what lessons can be applied. What innovations can we build on from the experience of ‘motelling’ rough sleepers, and how could these strategies be used to inform public housing planning.

Join Rebecca Levingston and our panel of experts for a conversation about the changes and impact of the year we have had.

Location: Turbine Platform

VenueBrisbane Powerhouse, New Farm
Venue addressBrisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm
Event type: Free, Performing arts
Age range: Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors
Cost: Free
Age: Suitable for ages 15+
Bookings: Bookings required via the Brisbane Powerhouse website.
Bookings required: Yes

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D150917009

