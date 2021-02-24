(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mer 24 febbraio 2021 Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 6 – 8pm

Politics in the Pub returns with a thought-provoking discussion about the way forward. Hear what was done as a part of the indigenous response to the pandemic and what lessons can be applied. What innovations can we build on from the experience of ‘motelling’ rough sleepers, and how could these strategies be used to inform public housing planning.

Join Rebecca Levingston and our panel of experts for a conversation about the changes and impact of the year we have had.

Location: Turbine Platform

Venue: Brisbane Powerhouse, New Farm

Venue address: Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm

Event type: Free, Performing arts

Age range: Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors

Cost: Free

Age: Suitable for ages 15+

Bookings: Bookings required via the Brisbane Powerhouse website.

Bookings required: Yes

