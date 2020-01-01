POLITICAL SITUATION IN IRAQ

(AGENPARL) – mar 14 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/13/2020

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

The United States looks forward to the formation of a new Iraqi Government capable of confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, ameliorating the countrys current economic distress, and bringing arms under state control. We welcome that Shia, Sunni, and Kurdish political leaders seem to have arrived at a consensus on government formation, and hope the new government puts Iraqs interests first and meets the needs of the Iraqi people. The Iraqi people demand genuine reform and trustworthy leaders. These demands deserve to be addressed without violence or suppression. We stand with Iraqi people as they seek a sovereign, prosperous Iraq, free of corruption and terror.

