Political-Military Affairs, US Dept of State-2022-06-16 03:29

giovedì, Giugno 16, 2022
Political-Military Affairs, US Dept of State-2022-06-16

By Redazione
RT @POTUS: This morning, I spoke with President Zelenskyy to discuss Russia’s brutal and ongoing war against Ukraine. I reaffirmed our comm…
Twitter – Political-Military Affairs, US Dept of State

