Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States is deeply concerned by recent political developments in Georgia. We call on all parties to exerciserestraint and avoid any actions or rhetoric that could escalatetensions or result in violence. Weurge theGeorgian government to act in line with its Euro-Atlantic aspirations andto reinforce its commitment to the principles of democracy, individual liberty, and rule of law by ensuring that its judicial and prosecutorial system is free of political bias.

The United States supports ademocratic, secure, and prosperousGeorgia.We will continue to work with Georgia, our strategic partner,to promote the rule of law and accountable institutions.

