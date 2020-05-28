giovedì, Maggio 28, 2020
Breaking News

CALCIO, SPADAFORA: CAMPIONATO DI SERIE A RIPARTE IL 20 GIUGNO

DAL 1° GIUGNO RIAPRONO LA BIBLIOTECA E L’ARCHIVIO APOSTOLICI

AGENCY MBS TRANSACTION DATA UPDATE

KONINGIN MáXIMA BRENGT WERKBEZOEK AAN TEXEL VANWEGE IMPACT CORONACRISIS OP TOERISME WADDENEILANDEN

​​​​​FASE 2. DELRIO: BENE SIANO STATE ACCOLTE RICHIESTE DEI COMUNI PER RIPARTENZA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2514 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2515 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1366 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1613 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1129 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » POLICY RESPONSES TO CLIMATE-RELATED SECURITY RISKS: THE AFRICAN UNION

POLICY RESPONSES TO CLIMATE-RELATED SECURITY RISKS: THE AFRICAN UNION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN) gio 28 maggio 2020

Africa is responsible for a mere 4 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions. Yet, 57 per cent of the countries facing the highest double burden of climate exposure and political fragility risks are located in sub-Saharan Africa. As the risks are most pronounced in fragile countries and transcend boundaries, responses from intergovernmental organizations (IGOs) such as the African Union (AU) are crucial in developing the relevant solutions.

To offer a better understanding of how the AU discusses and responds to security challenges arising from climate change, this Background Paper provides a comprehensive overview of the AU’s climate security policy landscape for interested policymakers in Africa and beyond. The main findings reflect that the AU is increasingly recognizing different security risks, and that its discourse is rapidly developing towards more integrated responses to climate-related security risks.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sipri.org/publications/2020/sipri-background-papers/policy-responses-climate-related-security-risks-african-union

Post collegati

CORONAVIRUS SHOCKS TO HUMAN DEVELOPMENT AND SUSTAINING PEACE

Redazione

IMPORTING THE MALIAN CONFLICT TO THE GROUP OF FIVE SAHEL COUNTRIES: THE CASE OF THE AYOROU REFUGEE CAMP IN NIGER

Redazione

FROM GRASSROOTS TO PEACE TALKS: WOMEN IN THE INTER-KOREAN PEACE PROCESS

Redazione

TOWARDS GREATER NUCLEAR RESTRAINT: RAISING THE THRESHOLD FOR NUCLEAR WEAPON USE

Redazione

THE IMPACT OF THE MALIAN CRISIS ON THE GROUP OF FIVE SAHEL COUNTRIES: BALANCING SECURITY AND DEVELOPMENT PRIORITIES

Redazione

TRENDS IN MULTILATERAL PEACE OPERATIONS, 2019

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More