giovedì, Aprile 30, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: GOVERNO NON HA MAI IMPROVVISATO, INTERAGITO SEMPRE CON PARLAMENTO

REPUBBLICA CECA. MONSIGNOR GRAUBNER ELETTO NUOVO PRESIDENTE DEI VESCOVI

DOPO PANDEMIA, PAGLIA: FRATERNITà UNICO FUTURO POSSIBILE

LA PANDEMIA IN AFRICA, L’ALLARME DI SANT’EGIDIO CHE INTERVIENE CON DREAM

PERUGIA: CONDOGLIANZE ALLA FAMIGLIA DEL PROFESSORE ADRIANO CIANI

DEF 2020: AVVIATO ESAME IN ASSEMBLEA

CORONAVIRUS: EXTENDED DEADLINE TO EQUIP PLANES WITH SURVEILLANCE TECHNOLOGY

MERCOLEDì 29 APRILE 2020 – 211ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA : COMUNICATO DI SEDUTA

CORONAVIRUS IN SUDAFRICA. I RISCHI PER MIGRANTI E ABITANTI DELLE TOWNSHIP

NUOVI SBARCHI A LAMPEDUSA. IL SINDACO CHIEDE NAVE HOTSPOT PER UN’ACCOGLIENZA SICURA

Agenparl

POLICY PAPER: NOTIFICATION OF CONTINGENT LIABILITY: RAPIDLY MANUFACTURED VENTILATOR SYSTEM PROJECT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WHITEHALL (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 30 aprile 2020

Stay at home

  • Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)
  • If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times
  • Wash your hands as soon as you get home

Do not meet others, even friends or family.

You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/notification-of-contingent-liability-rapidly-manufactured-ventilator-system-project

Post collegati

POLICY PAPER: NOTIFICATION OF CONTINGENT LIABILITY: RAPIDLY MANUFACTURED VENTILATOR SYSTEM PROJECT

Redazione

TEXAS A&M VETERINARY LAB TESTS PEOPLE FOR COVID-19 DESPITE FEDERAL RED TAPE LIMITING CAPACITY

Redazione

DICARBOXYLIC ACID CROSS-LINKED METAL ION DECORATED BENTONITE CLAY AND CHITOSAN FOR FLUORIDE REMOVAL STUDIES

Redazione

CORRECTION: UNRAVELING THE EFFECTS OF LINKER SUBSTITUTION ON STRUCTURAL, ELECTRONIC AND OPTICAL PROPERTIES OF AMORPHOUS ZEOLITIC IMIDAZOLATE FRAMEWORKS-62 (A-ZIF-62) GLASSES: A DFT STUDY

Redazione

SONOCHEMICAL SYNTHESIS OF POLYOXOMETALATE-STABILIZED GOLD NANOPARTICLES FOR POINT-OF-CARE DETERMINATION OF ACETAMINOPHEN LEVELS: PRECLINICAL STUDY IN AN ANIMAL MODEL

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: US SAFEGUARD MEASURES (TARIFF STOP PRESS NOTICE 15)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More