24 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

REPAIR, REBUILDING ADVICE AVAILABLE IN SIOUX FALLS AND YANKTON

FEMA APPROVES $1.6 MILLION FOR REPAIRS TO ROADWAYS IN LYNCHBURG AND HALIFAX

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1678 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1676 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1675 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1679 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1677 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

ITALIA-IRAQ, DI MAIO: DIALOGO, COOPERAZIONE, SVILUPPO, SONO QUESTE LE STRADE DA PERCORRERE

IL PRESIDENTE CONTE INCONTRA IL PRESIDENTE DELLA REPUBBLICA DELL'IRAQ

OLAF SLEIJPEN VOORGEDRAGEN VOOR BENOEMING TOT DIRECTEUR DE NEDERLANDSCHE BANK

Home » POLICY PAPER: MULTI AGENCY PUBLIC PROTECTION ARRANGEMENTS REVIEW
Agenparl English Cronaca Diritto & Giustizia Social Network

POLICY PAPER: MULTI AGENCY PUBLIC PROTECTION ARRANGEMENTS REVIEW

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London, ven 24 gennaio 2020

In the aftermath of the London Bridge terrorist attack of 29 November 2019, the Lord Chancellor and the Home Secretary agreed that there should be a review of MAPPA in terms of MAPPA’s effectiveness in the supervision of offenders convicted of terrorism or terrorism-related offences. They further agreed that the review should be led by Jonathan Hall QC, who is the current Independent Reviewer of terrorism legislation. The Terms of Reference for the review are available in the ‘Documents’ section of this page.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/multi-agency-public-protection-arrangements-review

Related posts

REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR STEAM SUMMER ACADEMIES

Redazione

BILL WOULD CREATE WOLF-FREE ZONES IN IDAHO

Redazione

SHAPING THE SOCIAL NETWORKS OF NEURONS

Redazione

WITH A PROTEIN ‘DELIVERY,’ PARASITE CAN SUPPRESS ITS HOST’S IMMUNE RESPONSE

Redazione

DANCE OF THE HONEY BEE REVEALS FONDNESS FOR STRAWBERRIES

Redazione

ADVANCING FROZEN FOOD SAFETY: UGA EVALUATES ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING PROGRAMS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More