In the aftermath of the London Bridge terrorist attack of 29 November 2019, the Lord Chancellor and the Home Secretary agreed that there should be a review of MAPPA in terms of MAPPA’s effectiveness in the supervision of offenders convicted of terrorism or terrorism-related offences. They further agreed that the review should be led by Jonathan Hall QC, who is the current Independent Reviewer of terrorism legislation. The Terms of Reference for the review are available in the ‘Documents’ section of this page.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/multi-agency-public-protection-arrangements-review