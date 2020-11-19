giovedì, Novembre 19, 2020
POLICY PAPER: IMMIGRATION AND SOCIAL SECURITY CO-ORDINATION (EU WITHDRAWAL) BILL: OVERARCHING DOCUMENTS

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, gio 19 novembre 2020

Published 5 March 2020

Last updated 18 November 2020
  1. 18 November 2020

    The Bill received Royal Assent and is now an Act. Added the Consequential SI impact assessment.

  2. 27 July 2020

    Added ‘Delegated powers memorandum – as updated for the House of Lords’.

  3. 2 July 2020

    Supplementary delegated powers memorandum published.

  4. 2 July 2020

    Bill and explanatory note introduced in the House of Lords.

  5. 18 May 2020

    Added the impact assessment for the Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill and the technical paper that accompanies the impact assessment for the Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill.

  6. 6 March 2020

    Added a link to the Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill factsheets.

  7. 5 March 2020

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/immigration-bill-2020-overarching-documents

