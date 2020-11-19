POLICY PAPER: IMMIGRATION AND SOCIAL SECURITY CO-ORDINATION (EU WITHDRAWAL) BILL: OVERARCHING DOCUMENTS

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, gio 19 novembre 2020
Published 5 March 2020
Last updated 18 November 2020
18 November 2020
The Bill received Royal Assent and is now an Act. Added the Consequential SI impact assessment.
27 July 2020
Added ‘Delegated powers memorandum – as updated for the House of Lords’.
2 July 2020
Supplementary delegated powers memorandum published.
2 July 2020
Bill and explanatory note introduced in the House of Lords.
18 May 2020
Added the impact assessment for the Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill and the technical paper that accompanies the impact assessment for the Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill.
6 March 2020
Added a link to the Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill factsheets.
5 March 2020
First published.
