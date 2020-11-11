POLICY PAPER: GLOBAL RESOURCE INITIATIVE TASKFORCE: GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 11 novembre 2020

In March 2020, the Global Resource Initiative ( GRI ) taskforce considered actions the UK can take to green its international supply chains and leave a lighter footprint on the global environment. The GRI set out 14 recommendations for the government.

The government has now published its official response. This report sets out how we will respond to the recommendations of the taskforce, working in partnership with other governments, business and civil society.

The government recently consulted on the introduction of a due diligence requirement for forest risk commodities, which was one of the GRI ’s recommendations. See the government’s response to this consultation.

