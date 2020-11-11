mercoledì, Novembre 11, 2020
Breaking News

CHRISTMAS GUIDANCE SET OUT FOR UNIVERSITY STUDENTS 

NEW POWERS TO PROTECT UK FROM MALICIOUS INVESTMENT AND STRENGTHEN ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

GOVERNMENT SETS OUT WORLD-LEADING NEW MEASURES TO PROTECT RAINFORESTS

WRONGFUL DETENTION BY THE HOUTHIS OF LEVI SALEM MUSA MARHABI    

WRONGFUL DETENTION BY THE HOUTHIS OF LEVI SALEM MUSA MARHABI    

WRONGFUL DETENTION BY THE HOUTHIS OF LEVI SALEM MUSA MARHABI    

MARTEDì 10 NOVEMBRE 2020 – 273ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

JOINT STATEMENT ON THE U.S.-BRAZIL ENVIRONMENTAL FRAMEWORK DIALOGUE

U.S.-BRAZIL ENVIRONMENTAL FRAMEWORK DIALOGUE

JOINT STATEMENT ON THE U.S.-BRAZIL ENVIRONMENTAL FRAMEWORK DIALOGUE

Agenparl

POLICY PAPER: GLOBAL RESOURCE INITIATIVE TASKFORCE: GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 11 novembre 2020

In March 2020, the Global Resource Initiative (GRI) taskforce considered actions the UK can take to green its international supply chains and leave a lighter footprint on the global environment. The GRI set out 14 recommendations for the government.

The government has now published its official response. This report sets out how we will respond to the recommendations of the taskforce, working in partnership with other governments, business and civil society.

The government recently consulted on the introduction of a due diligence requirement for forest risk commodities, which was one of the GRI’s recommendations. See the government’s response to this consultation.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/global-resource-initiative-taskforce-government-response

Post collegati

CONSULTATION OUTCOME: FORESTS: REDUCING DEFORESTATION IN UK SUPPLY CHAINS

Redazione

POLICY PAPER: GLOBAL RESOURCE INITIATIVE TASKFORCE: GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: GOVERNMENT SETS OUT WORLD-LEADING NEW MEASURES TO PROTECT RAINFORESTS

Redazione

CHRISTMAS GUIDANCE SET OUT FOR UNIVERSITY STUDENTS 

Redazione

NEW POWERS TO PROTECT UK FROM MALICIOUS INVESTMENT AND STRENGTHEN ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

Redazione

POLITICS OF LATIN AMERICA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More