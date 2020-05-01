POLICING THE CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ven 01 maggio 2020

On Monday 23 March 2020 the Prime Minister addressed the nation to announce extraordinary measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Prime Minister asked the public to stay at home and said that the police would have powers to issue fines to those who leave home without a reasonable excuse. The address effectively put the UK into ‘lockdown’.

On Thursday 26 and Saturday 28 March regulations were made across the UK which gave the police (and others if designated) powers to enforce the lockdown. This short briefing paper explains these emergency regulations and how they are being used to police the Prime Minister’s instruction to stay home. It also discusses some of the issues and controversies surrounding the regulations.

Fonte/Source: https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-8875/