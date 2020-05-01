venerdì, Maggio 1, 2020
Breaking News

TRA LE MOSSE A SORPRESA DI HAFTAR ARRIVA IL CESSATE IL FUOCO

RUSSIA’S NARRATIVES TOWARD THE WESTERN BALKANS: ANALYSIS OF SPUTNIK

CORONAVIRUS: SISTO, FI COLLABORATIVA, NON COLLABORAZIONISTA

IRELAND/NORTHERN IRELAND SPECIALISED COMMITTEE 30 APRIL 2020 – UK POST-MEETING STATEMENT

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2479 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2478 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2480 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2430 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2456 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2471 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

POLICING THE CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ven 01 maggio 2020

On Monday 23 March 2020 the Prime Minister addressed the nation to announce extraordinary measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Prime Minister asked the public to stay at home and said that the police would have powers to issue fines to those who leave home without a reasonable excuse. The address effectively put the UK into ‘lockdown’.

On Thursday 26 and Saturday 28 March regulations were made across the UK which gave the police (and others if designated) powers to enforce the lockdown. This short briefing paper explains these emergency regulations and how they are being used to police the Prime Minister’s instruction to stay home. It also discusses some of the issues and controversies surrounding the regulations.   

Fonte/Source: https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-8875/

Post collegati

POLICING THE CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

Redazione

CONSTRUCTION SECTOR REQUEST TO THE EUROPEAN RECOVERY FUND FOR COVID-19

Redazione

CORSO PER GUARDIE ECOLOGICHE VOLONTARIE ON LINE

Redazione

GOVERNMENT ISSUES RESOLUTION ADOPTING YESTERDAY’S DECISION TO LIFT RESTRICTIONS ON EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION AND CARE AND ON PRIMARY AND LOWER SECONDARY EDUCATION

Redazione

TAMIU COMMUNICATION PROGRAM ALUMNA STARTS DOCTORAL PROGRAM AT TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY THIS FALL

Redazione

BOLLETTINO DELLA REGIONE CALABRIA DEL 30/04/2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More