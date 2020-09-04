POLICE URGING RESIDENTS IN KEIGHLEY TO BE VIGILANT AFTER A NUMBER OF BURGLARIES

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 04 settembre 2020

Police are urging residents in Keighley to be vigilant after a number of burglaries in the ward area.

Over the past month, there are have a number of incidents reported to the police of burglaries to residential homes and sheds in the Laycock, Ingrow and Hainworth areas.

Suspects have targeted farm building, sheds and houses and have stolen motorbikes, quad bikes and also tools.

Bradford District Crime Team are investigating the incidents and are urging local residents to be vigilant.

Detective Inspector Damian Roebuck, of the Bradford District Crime Team, said: “Over the past month, we have had a number of reports of burglaries and we have a dedicated team looking into these offences. “The District Crime Team was formed in February this year and the team is committed to tackling those who cause the most harm in our communities. “I would urge anyone living in these areas to be vigilant and take necessary security measures, such as locking windows and doors to ensure your homes are secure.”

Anyone with any information about a crime in their area is urged to get in touch with the police via 101 or through the 101 LiveChat Facility

For further crime prevention advice, please visit the West Yorkshire Police website https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/advice/our-services/crime-prevention-advice-leaflets/crime-prevention-advice-leaflets

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/police-urging-residents-keighley-be-vigilant-after-number-burglaries