POLICE TACKLE ANTI-SOCIAL DRIVING ON DENBY DALE ROAD, WAKEFIELD

Tuesday 7 July 2020

Wakefield Police teamed up with officers for the Roads Policing Unit to carry out a proactive operation on Denby Dale Road, Wakefield.

On Saturday 4 July, officers took to the roads as part of planned operation which ran on Denby Dale Road.

The aim of the operation was to improve driving standards, tackle anti-social driving and educate people on road safety.

The traffic operation saw 44 vehicles stopped which included offences for:

1 person arrested for driving over the specified limit of drugs

1 vehicle seized for no insurance

11 people reported for speeding offences

12 people reported for traffic offences which included not wearing a seatbelt, no MOT and an incorrectly registered vehicle.

3 vehicles were issued with S.59 warnings which include anti-social driving

Chief Inspector Chris Norbury of Wakefield District Police said: ‘After complaints of anti-social driving along Denby Dale Road officers from Wakefield Police teamed up with Roads Policing officers to conduct a proactive road safety operation along the stretch of road. ‘Road safety is one of the top priorities for the district and through this operation we have taken vehicles of the road which were contravening the road traffic act and reported drivers who were breaking the law. ‘I hope residents are encouraged that we take all reports of anti-social use of the roads seriously and working closely with partner agencies to tackle this issue in Wakefield District.”

Meanwhile this week officers from the Roads Policing Unit are supporting the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) campaign highlighting the law on wearing seatbelts.

West Yorkshire Police continue to highlight the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt in a car through the #WYPTheCost campaign, which shows that not wearing a seatbelt in a car can cost you a fine, your licence and your life.

