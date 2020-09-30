POLICE SEEKING WITNESSES TO SERIOUS INJURY COLLISION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 30 settembre 2020

We are asking the public for any information regarding a serious injury collision that occurred on the weekend.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at approximately 10 p.m., a blue Chevrolet SUV was travelling westbound on 130 Avenue S.E., at an excessive speed when it left the road and drove up the inclined boulevard toward the rear property fences of Douglas Ridge Circle S.E.

The SUV broke through the back fence, passing through several bushes, a garden shed, and a fence, before striking a wooden deck attached to the back of a home and becoming airborne. The vehicle then struck two large trees, which brought the vehicle to a stop.

The 39-year old man driving the SUV was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He suffered serious, life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

We are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are asking them to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #