(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 11 giugno 2021

We are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman driving a vehicle that rear-ended a cyclist last month.

At about 9 p.m., on Friday, May 21, 2021, a 16-year-old Black youth was cycling near Fonda Way and Radcliffe Drive S.E., when he was rear-ended by a white Audi Q5 driven by a woman. Following the collision, the woman drove the youth to the Peter Lougheed Centre and dropped him off at the front door. She gave the victim $100 and then departed. She did not provide any personal information to the victim and did not report the incident to police.

The youth sustained injuries as a result of the collision, including a fractured nose and significant scrapes to his face and limbs.

The suspect is described as a woman with black hair. At the time of the collision, she was wearing a black, long-sleeved top over a white shirt, blue jeans, and knee-high black boots.

The Audi sustained front-end damage as a result of the collision.

Photos of the woman and the Audi are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information on the collision or woman’s identity is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: ‘P3 Tips’

Case #/5649

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-seeking-help-to-identify-driver-involved-in-cyclist-collision/