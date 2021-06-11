(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 11 giugno 2021

Earlier this week, armed suspects attempted to rob a cannabis store and discharged a firearm in the process. No one was injured and we are seeking public assistance to identify the culprits.

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at approximately 9:45 p.m., four men entered the Co-op Cannabis Dalhousie store, located at 5505 Shaganappi Tr. N.W. Three of the four were armed with a firearm, a Taser and a baton. While collecting the store’s products, it is believed that the firearm was accidentally discharged, prompting the group to flee in a vehicle believed to be a silver, 2009 GMC Envoy.

No one was injured as a result of this incident.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1 is described as male and was wearing a black Adidas jacket with the hood up over a white baseball cap, black pants, blue Under Armour gloves, a black facemask, and black sunglasses. He is believed to have a nose piercing.

Suspect 2 is described as male and was wearing a black hoodie with a large ‘7’ design with ‘New York’ on it, black pants, black and red sneakers, and a blue facemask.

Suspect 3 is described as male and was wearing a black hoodie with a circle design, black shoes, white pants, and a black balaclava.

Suspect 4 is described as male and was wearing a black hoodie, brown Burberry-style scarf around their neck, and a black facemask.

Photos of the suspects are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

CA #/3445

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-seek-public-assistance-to-identify-robbery-suspects/