POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN PHYSICAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 30 agosto 2020

We are investigating what is believed to be an assault that occurred earlier today that resulted in one woman being transported to hospital.

At approximately 2 p.m., today, Aug. 29, 2020, police were called to the Genesis Centre located at 7555 Falconridge Blvd N.E. for reports that an unknown woman was in medical distress and believed to have been physically assaulted.

It is not known at this time where the assault occurred. Investigators believe the woman was driven to the Genesis Centre by a man who flagged down staff at the Centre to call for help. EMS arrived on scene and transported the woman to hospital.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident and are asking the public for help in locating a vehicle belonging to a person of interest who is believed to have information that can help further the investigation.

The vehicle is described as a silver four-door BMW 335I bearing British Columbia license plate 719 RCF with distinct blue markings on the right side.

A photo of the vehicle is available on The City of Calgary’s Newsroom.

As the investigation is still in its early stages, no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the car is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods.

TEXT: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

Case #/4638