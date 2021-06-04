(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 04 giugno 2021

We are asking the public for their help in identifying a woman and two men believed to be responsible for an armed robbery of a southeast cannabis store.

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at approximately 12:10 a.m., an unknown woman entered the Spiritleaf Cannabis store located at 380 Canyon Meadows Drive S.E. and left shortly after. A few minutes later at approximately 12:15 a.m., she returned to the store accompanied by two unknown men who were each armed.

While the woman was waiting outside, the two men who were armed with a hammer and a machete, entered the store and demanded the cashier open the till. Another employee overheard the commotion and was able to sound the panic alarm causing the suspects to flee the store. One suspect was able to flee with an undisclosed amount of cash.

All three suspects fled the area in a dark coloured sedan. No injuries were sustained by any of the employees.

The woman is described as having an olive complexion, between 17 and 22-years old, approximately 120 pounds, 5’1’’ tall with dark hair and noticeably long false eyelashes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and light-coloured pants.

The second suspect is described as a man with an olive complexion, approximately 20-years-old, 6’ tall, with a thin build and dark eyes. He was seen wearing a black balaclava, a black puffy jacket, black track pants with a single white stripe and black shoes.

The third suspect is described as a man with an olive complexion, approximately 20-years-old, 5’10 tall, with a thin build and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas track suit with a zipped-up Adidas jacket and a dark-coloured head covering tied around his head and black shoes.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black 2017-2020 Chevy Cruze.

Pictures of the suspects and of the suspect vehicle are available on the City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

CA #/3699

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-seek-public-assistance-in-identifying-three-robbery-suspects/