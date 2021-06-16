(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 16 giugno 2021

We are asking the public for help in identifying a man believed to be responsible for berating a woman and her young children downtown earlier today in what is believed to be a hate-motivated incident.

At approximately 11:50 a.m. today, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, a good Samaritan called police after witnessing a man verbally accost a Muslim woman wearing a Burka who was with her children near Sixth Avenue and Eighth Street S.W.

The man is described as being approximately 50 years old, white and wearing a turquoise-coloured shirt, and a white hat. No photos of the suspect are available at this time.

Police are looking to speak with others who may have witnessed the incident and are also asking the victim to come forward and speak with police as she has yet to file a report.

“We are committed to investigating all allegations of hate-motivated incidents,” says Senior Constable Craig Collins, Hate Crimes Coordinator of the Calgary Police Service. “We recognize the lasting emotional impact such offences have on those involved. Our priority is to ensure Calgarians from all communities feel safe in our city.”

It is crucial for witnesses to step in when unacceptable behaviour is witnessed and call police or offer support to victims. Witness information and photos are assets in any investigation.

Hate-motivated crimes are recognizable crimes, like assault, theft, vandalism or any other crime, where the offender was motivated by bias, prejudice or hate that is based on one of nine personal characteristics of the victim.

Any evidence of a hate motivation is considered by the courts after a person is found guilty of the connected crime. If the judge decides during sentencing that hate was a motivation for the offence, it is an aggravating factor that can add to the convicted person’s sentence.

We are encouraged by the fact that more people are coming forward to report incidents where they believe they or someone else has been targeted based on one of nine protected personal characteristics. The characteristics include race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression, or on any other similar factor.

We are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information about the man believed to be involved. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case #

