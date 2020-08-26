POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN DOWNTOWN SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 26 agosto 2020

On Monday afternoon, two Calgary Police Service members were in a downtown parking lot when they heard shots fired and witnessed a suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. We are now seeking public assistance in locating multiple suspects.

On Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at approximately 1:50 p.m., a physical altercation occurred between three men near an apartment building, located in the 400 block of 8 Avenue S.E. Two of the men then fled the area in a black Hyundai Sonata. The third man shot at the vehicle as it drove away and later fled in a separate vehicle.

At the time of the offence, officers were already in the area and heard the shots and responded immediately. However, all suspects had already fled the area.

The black Hyundai Sonata was found abandoned nearby a short time later. The vehicle of the shooter has not yet been located.

Officers worked quickly to contain the scene and check for possible victims. While blood was initially found at the scene, it was later determined to be unrelated to the shooting. No victims were found and no injuries were reported.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating all the suspects.

The male suspect who shot at the black Hyundai Sonata is described as a black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks or braided hair, wearing an army green jacket, white T-shirt and red sneakers. There are no descriptions available for the two men who fled in the Sonata.

“This was a brazen, targeted act that could have resulted in tragedy,” says Staff Sergeant Theresa Garagan. “Public safety is always our primary concern and we are committed to holding those responsible for this careless and dangerous act accountable.”

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have either cell phone, dash cam or CCTV video of the incident, or any information about the identity of the suspects. Citizens with information are asked to contact police by calling the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TEXT: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case # CA/4429

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-seek-public-assistance-in-downtown-shooting-investigation/