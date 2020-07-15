(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 15 luglio 2020
We are seeking public assistance to help locate a youth missing since last weekend.
Fifteen-year-old Damien CLEVERLY was last seen at approximately 10 p.m., on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the 2200 block of 68 Street N.E. Damien is described as 6’ tall with a slim build, blue eyes and blond hair. He was wearing a black hoodie with a Toronto Raptors logo on the front, blue pajama bottoms, and black and white sneakers.
A photo of Damien is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.
Anyone who may be aware of Damien’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods.
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store
Case #CA
Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-seek-assistance-to-locate-missing-youth–cleverly/