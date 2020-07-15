mercoledì, Luglio 15, 2020
POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE TO LOCATE MISSING YOUTH – CLEVERLY

by Redazione06

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 15 luglio 2020

We are seeking public assistance to help locate a youth missing since last weekend.

Fifteen-year-old Damien CLEVERLY was last seen at approximately 10 p.m., on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the 2200 block of 68 Street N.E. Damien is described as 6’ tall with a slim build, blue eyes and blond hair. He was wearing a black hoodie with a Toronto Raptors logo on the front, blue pajama bottoms, and black and white sneakers.

A photo of Damien is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone who may be aware of Damien’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods.

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

Case #CA

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-seek-assistance-to-locate-missing-youth–cleverly/

