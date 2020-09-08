POLICE SEARCH FOR PERSON OF INTEREST IN SANDSTONE SHOOTING

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 08 settembre 2020

We are looking to locate a person of interest in relation to the double homicide that occurred in the community of Sandstone nearly two weeks ago.

Yesterday, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, police shared that a second suspect had been charged in relation to the murders of Mohamed Khalid SHAIKH and Abas Ahmed IBRAHIM.

Today, investigators are seeking public assistance in locating Jordan Jay WARD, 20, who is believed to have critical information about the fatal shooting that could help advance the investigation.

A photo of WARD is available on The City of Calgary’s Newsroom.

Police are asking citizens with information about WARD’s whereabouts to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods.

TEXT: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

Case # /3508