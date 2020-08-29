POLICE RELEASE PHOTOS OF SUSPECT VEHICLE IN SANDSTONE SHOOTING

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 29 agosto 2020

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is seeking public assistance to locate a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in the northwest community of Sandstone last night.

The vehicle believed to have been used by the suspects at the time of the shooting is described as a black Infiniti two-door coupe, with a white sticker across the top of the rear window.

The vehicle was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Sandarac Place N.W. as it fled the scene.

Photos of the suspect vehicle are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Police are also looking to identify the three men in the images who are believed to be connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the car or identity of the suspects is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods.

TEXT: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

Case # /3508