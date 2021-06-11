(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 11 giugno 2021

We are looking for the public’s help to identify a man who broke into a residence in northeast Calgary while a woman and her children were inside.

On Friday, May 21, 2021, at approximately 12:40 p.m., a woman who was asleep in her residence, located in the 0 to 100 block of Abadan Crescent N.E., was woken up when her dog barked at an unknown man standing in her front yard. The woman asked the man if he needed help, at which time the man ran into the house by forcing the door open and pushing the victim to the ground. An altercation ensued resulting in the victim receiving a cut to her arm. The offender fled the residence and the victim called police.

Police attended the scene, however the offender could not be located. The victim was treated for her injuries by EMS.

Investigators reviewed CCTV from the area and a composite sketch artist worked with the victim to determine an accurate suspect description. A copy of the composite sketch is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’10” tall, with an average build and was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, blue jeans, brown boots, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of this man is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case #/5465

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-release-composite-sketch-of-break-and-enter-suspect/