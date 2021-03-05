POLICE RELEASE CCTV OF SUSPECT VEHICLE IN CYCLIST HIT AND RUN

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 05 marzo 2021

A Calgary family and police continue to search for answers in the hit and run of a cyclist in December.

“We firmly believe this vehicle is somewhere in our city and that someone knows its whereabouts. We are calling on the public to come forward with any information about the vehicle or the driver involved in this incident,” says Calgary Police Service Traffic Sgt. Colin Foster.

“Treat people the way you want to be treated. Simply, we want justice for our father. You’d be the same if it was your father too. No one deserves to NOT get answers to an accident that they didn’t cause. We’re asking northeast Calgary to unite with us; please speak up and come clean if you know anything,” says the victim’s son James.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, a car travelling eastbound on 80 Avenue N.E., struck a 64-year-old male cyclist on Saddletowne Circle, near the intersection with 80 Avenue N.E. The car struck the cyclist and did not stop, continuing southbound on Saddletowne Circle. The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries and is still recovering at this time.

Investigators believe the vehicle to be a light-coloured, two-door, 1998 to 2002, Honda Accord. It is likely to have had grille and hood damage as a result of the collision, which may have been repaired by now. CCTV photos of the suspect vehicle is being released in hopes of identifying its whereabouts, as well as information about the driver.

Anyone who may have information about the collision is asked to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #CA/4421

