venerdì, Marzo 5, 2021
Breaking News

SVIZZERA: LE INIZIATIVE DEI VESCOVI PER RICORDARE LE VITTIME DELLA PANDEMIA

STORIE DI SPERANZA E UNA STOLA ROSSA

LIVELLI E MECCANISMI DI TUTELA DEI DIRITTI UMANI

ESTERI, SALVINI: BENE IL FONDO PER TUTELARE LE MINORANZE CRISTIANE, FU VOLUTO…

AUDIZIONE IN COMMISSIONE DI INCHIESTA <I>IL FORTETO</I>

AUDIZIONE MINISTRO MESSA IN COMMISSIONI CONGIUNTE 7A SENATO E VII CAMERA

MILANO, E’ MORTO EX SINDACO CARLO TOGNOLI

PROPOSTA PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 7A COMMISSIONE

IRAQ, IL PAPA ALLE AUTORITà: TACCIANO LE ARMI, è L’ORA DI COOPERARE…

AUDIZIONE INFORMALE IN 3A COMMISSIONE

Agenparl
Image default

POLICE RELEASE CCTV OF SUSPECT VEHICLE IN CYCLIST HIT AND RUN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 05 marzo 2021

A Calgary family and police continue to search for answers in the hit and run of a cyclist in December.

“We firmly believe this vehicle is somewhere in our city and that someone knows its whereabouts. We are calling on the public to come forward with any information about the vehicle or the driver involved in this incident,” says Calgary Police Service Traffic Sgt. Colin Foster.

“Treat people the way you want to be treated. Simply, we want justice for our father. You’d be the same if it was your father too. No one deserves to NOT get answers to an accident that they didn’t cause. We’re asking northeast Calgary to unite with us; please speak up and come clean if you know anything,” says the victim’s son James.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, a car travelling eastbound on 80 Avenue N.E., struck a 64-year-old male cyclist on Saddletowne Circle, near the intersection with 80 Avenue N.E. The car struck the cyclist and did not stop, continuing southbound on Saddletowne Circle. The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries and is still recovering at this time.

Investigators believe the vehicle to be a light-coloured, two-door, 1998 to 2002, Honda Accord. It is likely to have had grille and hood damage as a result of the collision, which may have been repaired by now. CCTV photos of the suspect vehicle is being released in hopes of identifying its whereabouts, as well as information about the driver.

Anyone who may have information about the collision is asked to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #CA/4421

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-release-cctv-of-suspect-vehicle-in-cyclist-hit-and-run/

Post collegati

CHARGES LAID IN DECEMBER PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN

Redazione

POLICE RELEASE CCTV OF SUSPECT VEHICLE IN CYCLIST HIT AND RUN

Redazione

CITY OF CALGARY TO OFFER LOW-INTENSITY INDIVIDUAL AND GROUP EXERCISES AT SELECT FACILITIES

Redazione

THE OWNERS, STRATA PLAN

Redazione

HALF OF OUR UNIS DON’T HAVE BULLYING POLICIES FOR STUDENTS. THIS IS WHAT THEY NEED TO PROTECT THEM

Redazione

DRIVEN TO LEAD: MEET THE WOMEN BEHIND CLEMSON’S ONE-OF-A-KIND VEHICLE PROTOTYPE PROGRAM

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More