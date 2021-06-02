(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 02 giugno 2021

We have laid charges in relation to a construction site theft that occurred in April 2021 in southeast Calgary. As a result, investigators are looking to return more than $25,000 worth of stolen tools to their rightful owners.

Early in the morning on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a contractor attended his new-build job site located in the 600 block of Cranbrook Gardens S.E., to find that the locks to his storage trailer had been cut, and all of his construction tools has been removed from inside. After speaking with people in the area, it was discovered that a second contractor was also the victim of a theft during the same time period.

Later that evening, the victim located several of his items being advertised for sale online. After confirming the items were his, he notified police. Officers responded and executed a search warrant on a residence and vehicle located in the 200 block of Douglas Circle S.E.

After executing a search warrant on the property, we recovered more than 80 stolen tools, worth over $25,000, including the property of the two known victims. Investigators are in the process of determining the rightful owners of the rest of the stolen tools, and are asking any recent victims of similar thefts to ensure they have filed a police report, that includes identifying marks and serial numbers for the stolen items. Photos of some of the seized items are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Nicholas Burrows, 34, of Calgary, has been charged with one count each of mischief to property under $5000, theft under $5000 and possession for the purpose of trafficking in stolen property.

Since January 2021, Calgary has been experiencing an increase in new home construction break and enters targeting construction materials. “The thefts are taking place primarily on the weekends, when the job sites are vacant,” says Staff Sergeant Bruce Walker, District 8 General Investigations Unit, “We are working hard to address this trend and encouraging people to report suspicious activity or people at construction sites to police immediately.”

When we recover stolen property we always do our best to identify rightful owners, however in many cases, victims may not have reported the property stolen to police. To ensure that your property is returned to you in the event it is lost or stolen, be sure to:

Have a record of your property, including identifying marks and serial numbers.

Always report the theft to police and provide specific information about each item stolen.

Anyone with information about this, or the similar incidents is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case# CA/5645

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-recover-more-than-25000-worth-of-tools/