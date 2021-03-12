POLICE PRAISE VICTIM’S COURAGE FOR REPORTING AND BRINGING HER ATTACKER TO JUSTICE

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 12 marzo 2021

Friday March 12, 2021

A Kirklees man has been jailed after being convicted for seriously sexually assaulting a woman more than a decade ago.

Clive Pinchers ( 57) from Dewsbury was sentenced to six and a half years at Leeds Crown Court on Friday March 12 after pleading guilty to a rape offence against an adult female victim in the Kirklees area in 2004.

read more

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/police-praise-victims-courage-reporting-and-bringing-her-attacker-justice