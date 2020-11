(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 12 novembre 2020

Friday 6 November 2020

Police have named the two men who died after an industrial incident occurred in Bingley on Thursday the 29th of October 2020.

Emergency services were called to the premises on the Castlefield Industrial Estate at 15:38 on the 29th of October to a report that two men had been seriously injured.

