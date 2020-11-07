POLICE NAME TWO MEN WHO DIED IN IDUSTRIAL INCIDENT BINGLEY

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), sab 07 novembre 2020

Friday 6 November 2020

Police have named the two men who died after an industrial incident occurred in Bingley on Thursday the 29th of October 2020.

Emergency services were called to the premises on the Castlefield Industrial Estate at 15:38 on the 29th of October to a report that two men had been seriously injured.



Daron Pickstock

43 year old Daron Pickstoc from Chorley, was pronounced dead at the scene and 58 year old, Lee Horton from Ilkley was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment.



Lee Horton

Mr Horton later died in hospital on Friday the 30th of October.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident and later released under investigation.

Investigations with the Health and Safety Executive continue in to the circumstances of the incident.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/police-name-two-men-who-died-idustrial-incident-bingley