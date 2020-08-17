POLICE LOOKING TO SPEAK WITH WITNESS IN CTRAIN ASSAULT

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 17 agosto 2020

Investigators are releasing photos of a man who is believed to have witnessed a serious assault over the weekend.

At approximately 9 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, an elderly man was on the platform of the Sunnyside CTrain station when he was assaulted. The elderly man was struck down and fell onto the concrete platform. He sustained severe head injuries and remains in hospital in critical condition.

Basil SWEEZEY, 36, of Calgary, was arrested and has since been charged with one count of aggravated assault. He will next appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

After reviewing CCTV, it is believed that another man was on the platform just prior to the assault occurring, who may be a witness to the assault. Detectives are now looking to speak with the man.

Photos of the witness are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about this incident to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

CASE # /3508