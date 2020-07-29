POLICE LOOKING TO SPEAK TO MALE IN MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 29 luglio 2020

Investigators are looking to speak with a man who is believed to have met with a woman who was reported missing last week.

On Friday, July 24, 2020, Chestermere RCMP issued a media release in relation to Vida SMITH, who was reported missing by her family. The Calgary Police Service is now investigating her disappearance and is releasing additional information about Vida. Vida was last seen by her family the morning of Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Based on Vida’s day timer, it is believed Vida was meeting a friend, Kevin BARTON, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., at a coffee shop in northeast Calgary. Investigators have been unable to locate Kevin BARTON and are looking to speak with him. A photo of BARTON is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

According to Vida’s family, she failed to attend a medical appointment on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Police and her family are very concerned for her welfare and are looking to speak with anyone who may have information.

Vida is described as 69 years old, 5’3″ tall, approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and a slender build. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, patterned skirt and was carrying a black purse.

She was driving her 2002 Nissan Altima, four-door car, black in colour, with Alberta licence plate WBE-070. The vehicle will have damage to the left rear quarter panel. A stock photo of a vehicle similar to Vida’s is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom, along with a photo of Vida.

Kevin BARTON, 60, is described as Caucasian, approximately 6’ tall and 210 pounds.

Anyone with information about Vida’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at any one of the following:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

CASE # /4700

