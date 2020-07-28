POLICE LOOKING FOR MAN ACCUSED OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 28 luglio 2020

We are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on warrants in connection with a violent domestic incident that occurred last week.

Jason Patrick DAWSON, 39, of Calgary, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and three counts of failing to comply with a court order in connection with the case. We need to locate him immediately to prevent any further risk to the victim.

DAWSON is described as 5’9” tall, with an average build, brown hair, blue eyes and has a koi fish tattoo on his right arm. He was last seen driving a grey, hail-damaged, 2016 Hyundai Veloster with the licence plate CCB 4587.

Anyone with information on DAWSON’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

CASE # /5188&5074