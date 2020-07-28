mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
Breaking News

THE UNITED STATES AND RUSSIA HOLD SPACE SECURITY EXCHANGE

THE UNITED STATES AND RUSSIA HOLD SPACE SECURITY EXCHANGE

PROROGA EMERGENZA COVID: APPROVATA RISOLUZIONE DI MAGGIORANZA IN AULA

PROGRAMMA NAZIONALE DI RIFORMA E RELAZIONE SULLO SCOSTAMENTO DAGLI OBIETTIVI PROGRAMMATICI: AVVIO…

HONG KONG: COUNCIL EXPRESSES GRAVE CONCERN OVER NATIONAL SECURITY LAW

THE UNITED STATES DESIGNATES TWO ISIS FACILITATORS

THE UNITED STATES DESIGNATES TWO ISIS FACILITATORS

I LIVELLI E I MECCANISMI DI TUTELA DEI DIRITTI UMANI

DL SEMPLIFICAZIONI

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO CCLVII N. 1 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl

POLICE LOOKING FOR MAN ACCUSED OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 28 luglio 2020

We are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on warrants in connection with a violent domestic incident that occurred last week.

Jason Patrick DAWSON, 39, of Calgary, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and three counts of failing to comply with a court order in connection with the case. We need to locate him immediately to prevent any further risk to the victim.

DAWSON is described as 5’9” tall, with an average build, brown hair, blue eyes and has a koi fish tattoo on his right arm. He was last seen driving a grey, hail-damaged, 2016 Hyundai Veloster with the licence plate CCB 4587.

Anyone with information on DAWSON’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

CASE # /5188&5074

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-looking-for-man-accused-of-domestic-violence/

Post collegati

POLICE LOOKING FOR MAN ACCUSED OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Redazione

MISSING WOMAN – VIDA SMITH

Redazione

ANNOUNCING CHINOOK BLAST: CALGARY’S MIDWINTER ROUNDUP

Redazione

CALGARY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO AN APARTMENT FIRE IN THE BELTLINE

Redazione

FIRE CREWS RESPOND TO MULTIPLE FIRES SATURDAY NIGHT

Redazione

PUBLIC INPUT INVITED TO HELP SHAPE LONG-TERM REGIONAL GROWTH

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More