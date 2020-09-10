POLICE LOOKING FOR MAN ACCUSED OF DOMESTIC OFFENCES

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 10 settembre 2020

We are asking for help to locate a man wanted on warrants in connection with three domestic incidents spanning from mid August to early September, where it is alleged physical violence was used against the victim, property was destroyed and fire was started on the side of a building.

Anthoney Darcey SCHRADE, 29, of Calgary, is wanted on warrants for 16 counts of failing to comply with a court order, two counts of assault with a weapon, one count of destruction of property and one count of arson with a disregard for human life.

SCHRADE is described as 5’11” tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a goat tattooed on his left upper arm, the word “immortal” tattooed on his left forearm and a cross tattooed on his right shoulder.

We are concerned for the safety of the victim in these incidents and need to locate SCHRADE immediately. To protect the privacy of the victim, no further information on the incidents can be released.

Anyone with information on SCHRADE’s whereabouts is asked to contact us by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app

Calgarians experiencing abuse or violence in an intimate or family relationship are always encouraged to reach out for help as these harmful behaviours often become worse over time.

There are countless agencies ready to offer support to people dealing with domestic abuse or violence. They can be contacted simply by calling 211, or the Connect Family & Sexual Abuse Network at either 1-877-237-5888 (for sexual abuse) or 403-234-7233 (for domestic abuse).

Victims of domestic violence can also contact the Calgary Police Service at anytime by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or 9-1-1 if in immediate danger.

Cases # , & /4521