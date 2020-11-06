sabato, Novembre 7, 2020
Agenparl

POLICE LOCATE SUSPECT VEHICLE IN COPPERFIELD HOMICIDE

by Redazione04

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 06 novembre 2020

 

Media Advisory Reminder: Copperfield Homicide

Staff Sergeant Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit will be available to speak with media today about this homicide investigation. 

When: Today, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Calgary Police Service Westwinds Campus Media Centre (5111 – 47 Street N.E.)

Yesterday we asked the public for their help in locating the vehicle believed to be connected to a suspect who is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for murder.

As a result of the initial media release, investigators have now located and seized the vehicle that is believed to be connected to Michael Andrew ONISCHUK, 33, who remains at large.

ONISCHUK is believed to be connected to the murder of Jessie James HANAGHAN, 37, who was found deceased in his residence in Copperfield last week.

The investigation is ongoing and in its early stages. 

Anyone who may have information about the location of ONISCHUK or information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/3750

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-locate-suspect-vehicle-in-copperfield-homicide/

